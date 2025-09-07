Cat Barry Bags Brace In Lexington's 2-0 Win Over Brooklyn FC
Published on September 7, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club's Women's Home Opener turned into the Catherine Barry show on Sunday afternoon. The forward bagged two goals for LSC in her second-ever appearance for the club, ultimately lifting Lexington over Brooklyn FC, 2-0.
Lexington jumped ahead in the 35' minute and never looked back. Some picture-perfect interplay between Addie McCain and Sarah Griffith led to an easy header for Barry in front of goal, her first professional goal and her first for Lexington.
Four minutes later, Barry dispossessed a Brooklyn defender and surged toward goal. She calmly slotted her shot to the keeper's right, doubling Lexington's lead and joining Madison Parsons and Hannah Richardson as the only players to score a brace in club history.
Barry came inches away from a six-minute hat trick - the first three-goal performance in club history - just 81 seconds after her second score, but her shot clattered off the crossbar.
Goalkeeper Kat Asman came up big for Lexington on three occasions in the second half after not being tested in the first 45 minutes, completing the shutout and solidifying the 2-0 scoreline.
With the win, LSC improved to 1W-0L-1D on the young season.
GOALS
35' LEX: Catherine Barry (assist: Addie McCain)
39' LEX: Catherine Barry
LINEUPS
LEX: Asman, Johnson, Sharts, Pantuso, Bourgeois, Aylmer, Fung, Griffith, Barry, Ekić, McCain (Subs used: White, Moyer, Perez, Gaynor)
BKN: Norris, Scarpelli, Hill, Barbieri, Williams, Breslin, Kroeger, Loving, Mylena, Lewis, Cooke (Subs used: Thompson, Garziano, Marković, Shin)
UP NEXT
Lexington hits the road to take on DC Power FC in the Nation's Capital on Friday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. ET. The match will be streamed live on Peacock.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 7, 2025
- Cat Barry Bags Brace In Lexington's 2-0 Win Over Brooklyn FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Spokane Zephyr FC Play a Tough Match Against Fort Lauderdale United FC in Home Opener - Spokane Zephyr FC
- Simpson Scores Again, Lifts Fort Lauderdale to First Victory of Season - Fort Lauderdale United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Cat Barry Bags Brace In Lexington's 2-0 Win Over Brooklyn FC
- Lexington SC Adds Former NWSL Defender Taylor Leach to Gainbridge Super League Coaching Staff
- LSC Women Clash with Brooklyn FC in 2025/26 Home Opener
- FIFA World Cup Champion Briana Scurry to Headline Women's Panel at LSC's Women's Home Opener
- Lexington Sporting Club Announces 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Theme Night & Promotional Schedule