Cat Barry Bags Brace In Lexington's 2-0 Win Over Brooklyn FC

Published on September 7, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club's Women's Home Opener turned into the Catherine Barry show on Sunday afternoon. The forward bagged two goals for LSC in her second-ever appearance for the club, ultimately lifting Lexington over Brooklyn FC, 2-0.

Lexington jumped ahead in the 35' minute and never looked back. Some picture-perfect interplay between Addie McCain and Sarah Griffith led to an easy header for Barry in front of goal, her first professional goal and her first for Lexington.

Four minutes later, Barry dispossessed a Brooklyn defender and surged toward goal. She calmly slotted her shot to the keeper's right, doubling Lexington's lead and joining Madison Parsons and Hannah Richardson as the only players to score a brace in club history.

Barry came inches away from a six-minute hat trick - the first three-goal performance in club history - just 81 seconds after her second score, but her shot clattered off the crossbar.

Goalkeeper Kat Asman came up big for Lexington on three occasions in the second half after not being tested in the first 45 minutes, completing the shutout and solidifying the 2-0 scoreline.

With the win, LSC improved to 1W-0L-1D on the young season.

GOALS

35' LEX: Catherine Barry (assist: Addie McCain)

39' LEX: Catherine Barry

LINEUPS

LEX: Asman, Johnson, Sharts, Pantuso, Bourgeois, Aylmer, Fung, Griffith, Barry, Ekić, McCain (Subs used: White, Moyer, Perez, Gaynor)

BKN: Norris, Scarpelli, Hill, Barbieri, Williams, Breslin, Kroeger, Loving, Mylena, Lewis, Cooke (Subs used: Thompson, Garziano, Marković, Shin)

UP NEXT

Lexington hits the road to take on DC Power FC in the Nation's Capital on Friday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. ET. The match will be streamed live on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.