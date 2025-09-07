Spokane Zephyr FC Play a Tough Match Against Fort Lauderdale United FC in Home Opener

Published on September 7, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Spokane, WA - Zephyr FC fell to Fort Lauderdale United FC 1-0 on Saturday in its 2025 home opener.

Interim head coach Josh McAllister reflected on his club's performance following the match.

"I thought we weren't up to the level we require in the first half. We were careless in possession and not patient enough to look for the right moments to go forward," said McAllister. "In the second half, the reaction from the team was much better. We had a few chances but weren't able to put them away."

The defensive intensity was high in the first half, with only six shots between Zephyr FC and Fort Lauderdale in the first 45 minutes. Spokane forward Cam Tucker came out aggressive, firing a deep shot in the 2nd minute which was saved by Fort Lauderdale goalkeeper Bella Hara.

Spokane had a great opportunity in the 45th minute, with midfielder Emma Jaskaniec setting up a perfect crosser for forward Ally Cook, with her shot inside the box bouncing off the sidebar to keep the match scoreless into halftime.

Zephyr FC opened the second half aggressively on offense, attempting four shots in the first 15 minutes. Tucker had a clean shot on the right side of the box that was too strong and sailed over the goalpost. A minute later, Cook attempted a shot inside the box that went wide right.

Tucker spoke of the amazing atmosphere at ONE Spokane Stadium following the match.

"It was so fun to be back here at our home stadium. We appreciate the support and the energy from our fans was amazing," said Tucker. "During the first half, we were a little more lax than we would want to be and we just need to be more clinical in turning the chances we get into goals."

Fort Lauderdale United FC kicked off the match's scoring in the 62nd minute, with defender Ella Simpson heading in a goal off a perfect corner kick by Stella Nyamekye to give Fort Lauderdale a 1-0 lead. The goal was Simpson's first of the season.

Spokane had multiple opportunities to level the scoring that just missed the mark. Tori Zierenberg, who made her first appearance of the season on Saturday, almost connected on a header from a Sophie Braun corner kick which would have equalized the match.

Braun reflected on the match and the depth of Zephyr FC this season.

"The loss is disappointing, but we're grateful for having a super deep team where, no matter who comes off the bench, we can rely on each and every player to give it their all," said Braun. "We're excited to turn the page and look forward to next weekend and getting the win."

Zephyr FC midfielder Felicia Knox also made her season debut against Fort Lauderdale. Knox signed with Spokane earlier this week and played 26 minutes on Saturday.

McAllister gave credit to Fort Lauderdale following the match and looks forward to getting his club back on the practice field.

"Credit to Fort Lauderdale as they put their chance away," said McAllister. "It's time to rest after a long week and get back to training next week."Following Saturday's loss, Spokane Zephyr FC will host Tampa Bay Sun FC on September 13, 2025. The match is set to kickoff at 6 PM PT and can be streamed on Peacock. For tickets to the match, visit Zephyr FC Tickets - USL Spokane







