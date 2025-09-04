Fort Lauderdale United FC Youth Academy Ready to Kick off Inaugural Season

Published on September 4, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is set to kick off its inaugural season as a full-fledged youth academy, offering a true pathway to the professional level for players across South Florida. In its opening season, the club will feature more than 700 players across 46 competitive teams - 32 boys' teams and 14 girls' teams - ranging in age from 9 to 19.

"We're thrilled to launch our academy's first season," said Jonathan Palmer, Technical Director, Youth. "This is a major step in establishing a true professional pathway in Fort Lauderdale, and we're committed to providing an environment where every player can grow on and off the field. The culture we're building was already on display at the women's pro team home opener, and this inaugural season marks the beginning of something special for our community."

On the boys' side, the academy will compete in ECNL, ECNL Regional League and NPL.

"I am extremely excited for the inaugural season of our youth pro soccer academy," said Thiago Oliveira, Academy Director. "With the incredible pool of talent here in South Florida, we believe we can provide the right structure and environment to help maximize the potential of our youth soccer community."

On the girls' side, the academy will compete in NPL and SEFPL.

For interest in joining the Fort Lauderdale United FC Academy, please contact:

Jonathan Palmer - jonathan@ftlutd.com

Thiago Oliveira - thiago@ftlutd.com

To learn more about Fort Lauderdale United FC's Youth programs, visit www.ftlutd.com/youth/.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.