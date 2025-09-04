Sporting JAX Returns Home to Face Dallas Trinity FC

Published on September 4, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







The Sporting JAX Gainbridge Super League squad returns to Hodges Stadium on Saturday, looking to build a winning streak against league-leading Dallas Trinity FC.

Last week, midfielder Ashlyn Puerta caught the league's attention, recording a brace against reigning champions Tampa Bay Sun FC. It took a late defensive stand, but Sporting JAX held on to secure their first victory in club history, 3-2. Puerta reflected on what this win meant, along with her own personal contributions.

"It's great to finally get our first win and against Tampa, of all teams, that was amazing," Puerta said. "I'm honestly just out here happy to help out my team get the win and if that means scoring, then so be it."

Saturday's win was a much-needed shot in the arm for a team reeling after losing the season opener. Now, Sporting JAX will look to build on this momentum against another tough competitor.

The Opponent: Dallas Trinity FC

Sporting JAX isn't the only team fresh off a victory, with Dallas winning both of their opening matches this season. On paper, Sporting JAX's schedule is shaping up to be quite tough, with last week's duel against the reigning champions followed by a date with the league-leaders who have yet to lose.

Dallas has collected two wins, but it wasn't necessarily by a barrage of scoring. The team's defense has stood out, allowing just four shots on target and one goal this season.

Offensively, Dallas has stood out as well. All three goals scored this season have come via headers. It's safe to say that Sporting JAX will need to keep their heads on a swivel while defending near the goal.

"We've been doing some studying on them, good team, so they're a bit stingy in terms of giving up goals," Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam said. "We've got to respond to some of the things that we are trying to work on, and we picked out of the last game, that we need to improve."

How To Watch

Tickets are still available for this match! Celebrate 904 Day with $9.04 general admission tickets at sportingjax.com/904 and using code 904 at checkout. Fans who purchase premium seating can also receive an exclusive 904 shirt and magnet.

Fans can watch this match, along with every 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League match, live on Peacock. The match can also be viewed locally on WJXT Channel 4.







