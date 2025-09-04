Late Equalizer Holds Brooklyn to 1-1 Home Draw

Published on September 4, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women played to a 1-1 draw with Spokane Zephyr FC on Wednesday night at Maimonides Park. In the 28th minute, Brooklyn goalkeeper Bre Norris kept the match scoreless with a key close-range save on Spokane's Ally Cook.

Brooklyn broke through in the 56th minute when midfielder Emma Loving curled a right-footed shot into the top left corner from outside the box. Brooklyn forward Ana Markovic nearly doubled the lead in the 69th, but her header was stopped by Spokane goalkeeper Hope Hisey. Spokane equalized in stoppage time when midfielder Emma Jaskaniec struck from distance.

Key Takeaways

Defender Annie Williams earned her first start for Brooklyn FC.

Irish forward Rebecca Cooke earned her first start for Brooklyn FC.

Midfielder Emma Loving scored her first goal for Brooklyn FC.

Tengarrinha's View

On overall performance:

"I think we were so much better in the second half. And it's what it is."

"Football has a very cool thing that sometimes we don't have in life, that we have a new life every single next game. We have that. And so we will have that again on Sunday, and we'll see what we can do."

Match Reactions

#4 Emma Loving (Midfielder):

"I mean, it's an honor to be here, an honor to play for the neighborhood, for the city. I mean, I'm a local kid, and I've been dreaming of playing at home, in front of family and friends for a city that I really love my whole life."

"It's a contagious energy. I think one of our core identities as a team... is grit, and I think all of us feel that, and we're passionate about the team, passionate about the person you're fighting next to, and you'll do everything you can for that person."

#55 Annie Williams (Defender):

"The thing about perfecting your craft is that you have to be accountable with yourself. You have to be accountable with your teammates,

"I think, honestly, this is the most positive soccer environment I've been in a while. And I think that this group is made up of a lot of people who like to push, but push in a positive way, and so we're all working together every training to get better."

Up Next...

Brooklyn will travel to face Lexington SC at 2:00 p.m. ET. on Sunday, September 7. Brooklyn then heads to the nation's capital to take on DC Power FC on Thursday, September 18, before returning home to face Fort Lauderdale United FC on Sunday September 28 at 3:00 pm ET as part of Youth Sports Day. For this special promotion, all kids 14 and under are invited to take part in an on-field parade around the pitch prior to the match. Fans are asked to arrive when gates open at 1:30pm to take part. A match ticket is required to participate in the parade.

All matches are available live on Peacock. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







