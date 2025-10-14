Zimmerman Returns from Injury to Score Stoppage-Time Equalizer in 2-2 Draw with Tampa Bay Sun

Published on October 14, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women battled to a 2-2 draw with Tampa Bay Sun FC on Saturday evening at Maimonides Park. The visitors opened the scoring in the 38th minute through forward Natasha Flint's close-range finish. Brooklyn FC forward Rebecca Cooke equalized in the 61st minute with a composed strike assisted by full back Leah Scarpelli. Ten minutes later, forward Ava Tankersley restored Tampa Bay's lead with a curling shot into the top right corner.

Brooklyn refused to back down, and in the 91st minute, forward Catherine Zimmerman powered home a header from midfielder Jessica Garziano's set-piece delivery to seal a dramatic draw and extend Brooklyn's unbeaten streak against Tampa Bay.

Key Takeaways

Brooklyn FC captain Samantha Rosette made her first start of the season.

Forward Rebecca Cooke scored her third goal of the season, continuing as Brooklyn FC's leading scorer.

Midfielder Jessica Garziano recorded her third assist of the season, remaining the team's assist leader.

Full back Leah Scarpelli added her second assist of the season, setting up Cooke's equalizer in the 61st minute.

Forward Catherine Zimmerman, returning from injury, scored her second goal of the season, her second in just two appearances.

Brooklyn FC has now scored in stoppage time in back-to-back matches, showcasing the team's resilience and late-game determination.

Tengarrinha's View

"I think it's simple. We try to respond to the game. I think it's very good to see our matches from the perspective of a supporter, because it's action all the time. We concede goals, we score goals. It's a roller coaster, right? So we never know. I think we need to be more consistent. And yeah, that's it. We respond, because we have the grit, we have the energy, and we are good. So we need to be better without the ball, to concede less, while still scoring the goals that we have been scoring. Because if we concede less and constantly score the goals that we have been scoring, we are going to win"

Match Reactions

Catherine Zimmerman, #34, Winger

"I think, yeah, I think we have great midfielders that are good on the ball, are good under pressure. And, yeah, if we can get, if we can find them, and, you know, consistently throughout the game, I think that's gonna, you know, help us as we progress through the season."

Jessica Garziano, #9, Forward

"Yeah, I think we just talked about a lot of consistency at halftime, and in the first half we weren't that good, and then in the second half, we were able to find our midfield more and then play to the forward. So I think just talking at halftime, regrouping, and then using that grit in the second half, because I feel like that always works for our advantage."

Credit: Michael F McLauglin / Brooklyn FC

Credit: Michael F McLauglin / Brooklyn FC

Credit: Michael F McLauglin / Brooklyn FC

Credit: Michael F McLauglin / Brooklyn FC

Credit: Michael F McLauglin / Brooklyn FC

Up Next...

Brooklyn FC remains at Maimonides Park on Saturday, October 18, at 6:00 p.m. ET to host Carolina Ascent FC. Both sides have gained seven points in the league, setting up a pivotal clash in the middle of the table.

All matches are available live on Peacock. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.