Brooklyn FC's Comeback Cut Short in 2-1 Defeat to Fort Lauderdale United FC

Published on September 29, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women suffered a 2-1 defeat to Fort Lauderdale United FC on Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park. The visitors opened the scoring in the 9th minute when Fort Lauderdale midfielder Stella Nyamekye fired a free kick into the top corner.

Just before halftime, forward Kiara Locklear doubled the advantage, and sent Brooklyn into the locker room trailing 0-2.

After the restart, Brooklyn forward Rebecca Cooke rattled the crossbar in the 86th minute, and midfielder Hope Breslin powered in a header from midfielder Jessica Garziano's corner in the 87th minute. Despite relentless pressure in stoppage time, the comeback fell short, leaving Brooklyn with a hard-fought loss at home.

Key Takeaways:

- Midfielder Hope Breslin scored her first goal of the season in the 87th minute.

- Midfielder Jessica Garziano registered her second assist of the season, making her the team's leading playmaker this season.

Tengarrinha's View

"We need to play like we do in the second half, because we are good in the second half. We score a lot of goals, and we don't concede. So now we need to be better. We need to be better the full 90 minutes.

And of course, we have been talking about it, and this is the second time that we conceded multiple goals in the first half. If they don't perform, the responsibility is mine. So I need to figure out a way to help them to be better in the first half and try to be more consistent with the second half, and we have a week to prepare for the next game and try to give an answer."

Match Reactions

Samantha Rosette, Defender, #2 said " I think resilience has always been a really big piece of this club, and I think it comes from being from Brooklyn. There's a lot of resilience here, but I think it takes a lot of guts, and I think we showed it in the last game as well against DC, to come back from being down to nil.

Unfortunately, we didn't come all the way back today, but that resilience was still there, and I think it speaks to how we will continue to battle throughout the long the long season that we have ahead."

Leah Scarpelli, Outside Back, #17 added "Yes, we're not getting the results that we want, but like Coach says, it's a process, and I think as a team, we need to believe in the process and trust what we want to do on the field. I think our training has been great, and if we show up to a game and play the way that we want to play, we can be great. But yeah, just trusting the process and playing our game."

Up Next ... Brooklyn FC is back at Maimonides Park on Saturday, October 4, at 6:00 p.m. ET to host Sporting JAX. The match marks the first-ever meeting between the two sides, with Sporting JAX competing in their inaugural season.

