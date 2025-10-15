Sporting JAX Takes Down DC Power FC with Help of Parks

Published on October 14, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting JAX (3-2-2) defeated DC Power FC (1-2-3) on Tuesday, largely thanks to goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks' clean sheet.

Power FC was the aggressor early on, forcing a number of clutch saves from Parks to keep things scoreless. Going into the half, Sporting JAX was thankful for a blank scoreboard.

"We lacked some ideas in creativity going forward," Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam said. "We were not good in the transitional moments of when we won the ball back and what we could do with it in terms of keeping possession."

Things began to pick up in the second half for the visitors, though. This came to a climax in the 64th minute when Paige Kenton found Jade Pennock for the first goal of the match.

"It was a really big team effort tonight, we wanted a clean sheet and we got it," Pennock said. "For me personally, it was really special to score with my family in the stands and [I'm] buzzing we came away with three points!"

Merely scoring didn't mean they were in the clear, though. Throughout the early stages of the season, Sporting JAX has struggled to defend leads.

"We've given up some goals recently that were definitely avoidable and mistakes are correctable," Balaam said. "The ladies demonstrated really high-level focus today on the defensive side."

Parks helped close things out, earning three points and a bit more. These two sides faced off in the season opener, with Parks allowing three goals in a disappointing loss. That was erased Tuesday after Parks shut down that same squad, this time on the road.

"We went into this game with a chip on our shoulder and we knew that it was going to take a full 90-minute battle to come out on top," Parks said. "The team did their job by getting points on the board and so I just made sure that I did mine, along with the help from my back line."

This win now catapults Sporting JAX into fourth in the Gainbridge Super League standings, ahead of a showdown with Tampa Bay Sun FC on Saturday at Hodges Stadium at 7:30 PM.







