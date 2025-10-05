Late Drama at Maimonides Park as Brooklyn Draws 3-3 with Sporting JAX

Published on October 4, 2025

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women shared the points in a 3-3 draw with Sporting JAX on Saturday evening at Maimonides Park. The visitors struck first in the 16th minute through midfielder Sophia Boman's header, and Brooklyn FC full back Leah Scarpelli scored off the corner in the 66th minute to level the match. Ten minutes later, Sporting JAX forward Paige Kenton headed home to the bottom right corner, quickly reclaiming the advantage.

Substitute full back Samantha Rosette leveled the match again in the 86th minute with a shot from distance, and forward Rebecca Cooke put Brooklyn ahead in the 90th with her second goal of the season off a cross from center back Jordan Thompson. However, Sporting JAX forward Baylee DeSmit equalized deep into stoppage time in the 95th minute, denying Brooklyn's first win in October.

Key Takeaways

Forward Rebecca Cooke scored her second goal of the season, becoming Brooklyn FC's leading scorer.

Full back Leah Scarpelli opened her account for the season in the 66th minute, curling a right-footed strike directly from a corner, an audacious finish for the left-footed defender.

Full back Samantha Rosette scored her first goal for Brooklyn FC.

Center back Jordan Thompson earned her first assist of the season.

Croatian forward Ana Marković made her first start for Brooklyn FC.

Tengarrinha's View

On the match and the team's luck...

"I think as a team, we need a bit of luck in the beginning of matches, because even if we do everything right, we concede the first goal. We need to face it, and we need to react and keep trying, because it's about the moment. It's not about the quality or the idea; it's about the moment."

On his belief in the team...

"I'm not giving up on these girls. They've been doing a lot of good things, and I'm going to fight against everything side by side with them. The wins are coming. We will change this moment - absolutely."

Match Reactions

Leah Scarpelli

On her goal and the energy it brought...

"I haven't felt that feeling in a long time, and I think it was bound to happen eventually, just with me going up forward a lot more this season. It was really special. My whole family was here, my niece was here - so it was just, it was a really special moment."

On the team's identity and fight...

"I think we're fighters. We're Brooklyn FC. We're gritty. I know that didn't show in the first half, but we can fight and we can show up, and we are just as good, if not better, than the rest of the league."

Samantha Rosette

On her goal and reading the goalkeeper's position...

"I saw the ball being cleared, and I knew she was off her line. Becks was smart to throw it to me quickly - so it was credit to her."

On how the team responded in the second half...

"I think we could have done a lot better punching back in the first half, if you're talking about a boxing match. I think in the second half we did that - we didn't just absorb their pressure, we put their pressure back on them."

Up Next...

Brooklyn FC remained at Maimonides Park on Saturday, October 11, at 6:00 p.m. ET to host Tampa Bay Sun FC. The matchup marks the third straight home fixture for Brooklyn, who will look to end their winless streak, after defeating Tampa Bay in the season opener.

Brooklyn FC remained at Maimonides Park on Saturday, October 11, at 6:00 p.m. ET to host Tampa Bay Sun FC. The matchup marks the third straight home fixture for Brooklyn, who will look to end their winless streak, after defeating Tampa Bay in the season opener.

All matches are available live on Peacock.







