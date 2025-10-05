Walker's Late Goal Lifts Carolina Ascent to First Win of Season

CHARLOTTE, NC - #17 Alyssa Walker's 84th minute goal lifted Carolina Ascent to their first win of the season Saturday night, knocking off DC Power FC 3-2.

A game full of swings and emotions, Carolina Ascent jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead within 20 minutes. DC Power got one back prior to the half and another back shortly after the break before Walker broke the deadlock.

#31 Mackenzie George scored her third goal in two games and #4 Maddie Mercado also added her fourth of the season in the victory.

The Ascent came out of the gates strongest. Similar to the second half last week, George made her presence known early. The winger pushed by her defender in the 11th minute, drove the edge of the box, and centered to Mercado. Mercado's one-time effort just missed the far post.

And George would continue on and open the scoring. #18 Audrey Harding drove her defender to the end line and her cutback found George on the edge of the six-yard box who finished cooly.

Two minutes later and it was 2-0. On the prowl again was George. Her attempt from outside the box was blocked and came back out to Mercado. The forward cut her defender, got onto her left foot, and placed it beautifully into the bottom corner to give the Ascent their first two-goal lead of the season.

DC Power got one back in the 35th minute. #18 Dasia Torbert took it down well with her chest and beat the defense. Her shot was saved by #1 Meagan McClelland, but deflected back off #12 Sydney Studer and in, cutting the lead in half.

The better side in the first half, Carolina took their 2-1 lead to the break.

DC, eager to equalize immediately, put pressure on a minute into the second half. #13 Gianna Gourley received the ball just outside the six, but her left-footed try just missed wide.

But the early pressure did not stop and DC did indeed equalize in the 49th minute. #5 Emily Colton's corner was headed home by halftime substitute #20 Madison Murnin and suddenly, it was a new game at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

George again came calling in the 65th minute. #7 Jill Aguilera played her in over the top. George brought it down well, sprung in alone, but DC goalkeeper #1 Morgan Aquino stood her ground and made the save.

In what seemingly came out of nothing, Carolina Ascent took the lead back in the 84th minute. Again, it was George running the flank. Her cross was high and difficult for Aquino to handle. The goalkeeper fumbled it and soaring in came Walker to head it home for her second of the season.

The Ascent continued to battle defensively and were able to see the game out, grabbing their first three points of the campaign. Right before the whistle, Aguilera phenomenally headed one away, paying the price in a big way colliding in the box.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole on the performance:

"Happy for our fans to finally get the win and get those three points. Really happy for some good performances in front of goal. There's two moments that were super important and that typify what we needed to do - Alyssa Walker smashes herself into the post to score the winner and then Jill Aguilera puts her body on the line in the 100th minute to clear one away and takes a pretty nasty hit because of it. That's what we've been missing."

Poole on balancing scoring goals against giving them up:

"I think the good thing is it's very hard to score goals in football worldwide. That's where all the best players get paid the most money. And we do not having a problem with that. We've just got to get back to keeping them out in the process."

Mackenzie George on continuing her hot streak:

"I think once you get one goal, it gets easier to put another one in. Tonight, I was just in the right spot in the box. I'm playing the nine, so I just told myself it's my job to score - that's what I'm out there to do, it's nothing I haven't done before.

Alyssa Walker on staying ready off the bench:

"No matter if I'm supporting on the bench or if I'm getting out on the field, I'm going to do anything I can to support my team to help them get the win. And today that ended up being out on the field. So, I would be lying if I said it wasn't a challenge coming off the bench, but as part of being a pro is having a mental game, so you're ready for the big moments."







