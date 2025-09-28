Carolina Ascent Falls in Seven-Goal Showdown to Sporting Jax

Published on September 28, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent fell in a seven-goal thriller Sunday afternoon, losing to Sporting Jax 4-3 at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

The Gainbridge Super League's newest side jumped out to a three-goal cushion. Carolina Ascent stormed back in the second half, cutting the lead to one twice, but couldn't find another to secure a point.

Sporting Jax's #19 Ashlyn Puerta netted a first-half hat trick for the visitors, while #10 Carolina's #31 Mackenzie George bagged a brace and #10 Rylee Baisden added another.

It was an assault from Sporting Jax in the first 30 minutes.

The breakthrough came in the 10th minute when Carolina struggled to clear their lines. #27 Paige Kenton slipped a pass across the box to Puerta, who tapped into an open net.

The Florida side continued to punish Carolina in transition, carving through the midfield with pace. A 23rd-minute turnover sparked another Jax counter, and while #10 Meg Hughes rounded goalkeeper #15 Sydney Martinez, her shot was cleared off the line by #12 Sydney Studer. Puerta pounced on the rebound, hammering home her second.

By the 31st minute, the 18-year-old winger had her hat trick, cutting inside and sneaking a finish past Martinez at the near post to put Sporting Jax up 3-0, stunning the home crowd.

Searching for a response before halftime, the Ascent broke through with a late push. #2 Brianna Martinez whipped in a driven ball that slipped through Jax keeper #1 Jamie Gerstenberg's grasp, falling to Baisden, who slotted home her first of the season.

The timely strike provided the Ascent a crucial boost of momentum heading into the break.

That boost paid dividends immediately in the 47th minute. #18 Audrey Harding won the ball in midfield and flicked it over the top to George, just on the field as a halftime substitute. The winger sprinted away from the defense and finished past Gerstenberg for her first goal with the Ascent.

However, Jax had an immediate response four minutes later, taking advantage of loose play from Carolina. Kenton hopped on an errant pass back and in alone, finished past Martinez to make it 4-2.

In the 66th minute, Carolina made it a one-goal game again. The hosts struck on the break as #4 Maddie Mercado slipped a pass to George, whose left-footed effort deflected off Gerstenberg, hit the post, and bounced in for her second of the match.

Harding had a pair of chances in the 76th and 78th minute. She couldn't keep her volley down from the top of the box on her first attempt. Her second came from brilliant individual play, keeping the ball in on the sideline, driving down the endline, and forcing Gerstenberg into a crucial save.

The Ascent couldn't find another, as Sporting Jax held on for a 4-3 victory in a wild contest.

Carolina Ascent will look for their first victory of the season next Saturday as they host DC Power FC at 7:00 pm. Get your tickets HERE.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole on the performance:

"Really disappointed with the result. Another home result that doesn't hit the standard of our club. All in all, it's another game of two halves. ¬©We weren't good enough in the first half, but good enough to win in the second half, despite the deficit of the first half. We didn't take our chances. At the end of the day, I think we're scoring a good amount of goals in these games, but conceding too many in the process."

Poole on Mackenzie's George's performance after coming on:

"I thought Mackenzie's performance was great. We've been waiting for that. Especially on the first goal, Mackenzie is a ball carrier. She gets it at her feet and goes at her player. I mean, that's what she's all about. Her work rate is unbelievable."

Rylee Baisden on the early season struggles:

"I think we're just still building. I think we added a lot of pieces in the off season, and I think we're still trying to get in our groove. We're scoring a lot more goals than we did at the beginning of last season. ¬©So that's a huge positive. We're conceding a bit too much, but I think we're still growing. I think we've shown a lot of resilience these last couple of games."

Mackenzie George on her goals:

"The first goal came from a mistake, and Audrey just clipped it in behind. I just took it forward and the keeper thankfully didn't make a save. I think it just gave us the momentum we needed. On the second, another great ball by Maddie and I was like, 'I've seen so many people just take this and shoot it even if there's no angle. ¬©We might as well just try that out.' Just really good assists and just putting them away. ¬©I think once you get a first goal, it's so much easier to get a second goal. You feel a little bit more confident."







