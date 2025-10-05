Fort Lauderdale Draws Tampa Bay Sun, 0-0

Published on October 4, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (3-0-3, 12 PTS) tied its matchup with Tampa Bay Sun FC (0-3-2, 2 PTS) on Saturday evening, 0-0, in a rematch of last season's Final and another edition of the Florida Derby. Goalkeeper Bella Hara earned her second clean sheet of the season in the scoreless draw. With the result, Fort Lauderdale extends its unbeaten streak to six matches and records its fourth draw against Tampa Bay in six meetings. The club will now take its unbeaten start into a bye week before closing out its three-match road trip.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Ali Rogers on tonight's result on the road...

"We're only as good as what we produced in our last game, and today wasn't our best game. It's never easy to get a point on the road, but we obtained the point, and we're just going to move forward, work harder and learn and grow from this."

Head Coach Ali Rogers on the club's next match against Lexington SC...

"Lexington looks in-form. We're going to hit the training ground hard and just keep moving the needle forward."

Captain Sh'nia Gordon on earning a point in tonight's match...

"I think we're a little disappointed. I know that we can play better, we know that we can play better. Obviously, we always want to get the three points every time we step on the field, but we're going to go again next week, work at it and get ready for our next game."







