Carolina Ascent FC 2025/26 Season Home Opener Kicks off in Charlotte this Saturday

September 4, 2025

Carolina Ascent FC women's professional soccer team kicks off its second season at home this Saturday at the American Legion Memorial Stadium near uptown Charlotte. The team started its season last Saturday with a hard-fought 2-2 draw in Fort Lauderdale.

Saturday's celebration begins for fans with a Base Camp Bash presented by Food Lion, featuring live music, inflatables, games, and food trucks. The FREE Bash will take place at the Central Piedmont Community College Quad (adjacent to American Legion Memorial Stadium).

Saturday night's game will feature a pregame concert in the Beach Club, headlined by Bourbon Sons, and a halftime show by the Johnson C. Smith Marching Band. The first 200 fans at the game will receive vuvuzelas, and the first 1,000 fans will receive rally towels. The team will distribute schedule magnets post-game. Fans will also enjoy post-game fireworks.

Tickets for the match, as well as season tickets and group offerings, are available on the team's website.

Carolina Ascent's game coverage also kicks off on TV 64 and Telemundo Charlotte on Saturday live at 7 p.m., offering viewers the opportunity to watch the matches in both English and Spanish.

When: Sat., Sept. 6; 7 p.m. kickoff

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Base Camp Bash presented by Food Lion starts at 2:30 p.m.

Where: American Legion Memorial Stadium, 1200 Park Dr., Charlotte, NC 28204







