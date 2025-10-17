Sporting JAX Returns Home to Host Tampa Bay Sun FC

Published on October 17, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting JAX (3-2-2) is back at home this weekend, facing in-state foe Tampa Bay Sun FC (0-3-4) at Hodges Stadium.

Sporting JAX enters on a four-match unbeaten streak, including two wins. Locking down leads has troubled the team throughout the season, this wasn't the case in its last outing. A defensive slugfest in the nation's capital on Tuesday went Sporting JAX's way, with a second half Jade Pennock goal being the winner. This lead was protected to the highest degree, largely thanks to a standout performance from goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks.

Sporting JAX will look to carry this defensive success into Saturday's match, but it's the offense that has been the story of the season. With the help of up-front threats like Ashlyn Puerta and Paige Kenton, the team has recorded the second-most goals and highest conversion rate in the Gainbridge Super League.

Match Info

Sporting JAX vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

Saturday, October 18 at 7:30 PM

Hodges Stadium | Jacksonville, FL

The Opponent: Tampa Bay Sun FC

The 2025/26 season has not gone according to plan for Tampa Bay Sun FC. After winning the title last season, the club entered with high hopes. The results thus far have been anything but, though.

This will be the second meeting between the clubs this season, as Sporting JAX picked up its first win in club history in Tampa on August 30. It was a back-and-forth match full of scoring, but Sporting JAX ultimately held on to pick up the victory, 3-2.

While last in the table is never ideal, Sporting JAX cannot write off the visitors this weekend. Sun FC still has a squad full of talent, it's just a matter of putting it all together. It will be a hungry team as well, with its current seven-match winless streak being the longest in club history. Look for Tampa Bay to give a strong effort as it looks to take down a geographic rival and get its season turned around.

How To Watch

Tickets are still available for Saturday's match-secure your seats today. Fans can watch this match locally on WJXT Channel 4, along with every 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League match, live on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 17, 2025

Sporting JAX Returns Home to Host Tampa Bay Sun FC - Sporting Club Jacksonville

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.