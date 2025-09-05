Fort Lauderdale United Ready for First Road Test at Spokane Zephyr FC

Published on September 5, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (0-0-2, 2 PTS) is set to kick off its first road trip of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, traveling across the country to face Spokane Zephyr FC (0-1-2, 2 PTS) on Saturday evening. The clubs met four times during the inaugural campaign, with Fort Lauderdale taking the season series on the strength of one victory and three draws. This will be the first meeting since last year's playoff-deciding regular-season finale in Spokane, where a draw secured Fort Lauderdale's postseason berth on tiebreakers as both teams finished with 42 points. With kick-off scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT), Saturday's showdown will be one to watch as Fort Lauderdale looks to extend its unbeaten start to three matches.

Fort Lauderdale United enters Saturday's duel unbeaten to start its 2025/26 campaign, drawing a pair of thrilling matches in its season-opening homestand. The club has already scored a league-high five goals, with a high-octane attack capable of striking at every level. Forward Kiara Locklear leads the way with two goals, while defender Ella Simpson, midfielder Darya Rajaee and forward Jasmine Hamid have each found the net in the first two matches. The midfield is anchored by the creative Kathrynn González, the energetic Kelli Van Treeck and the well-rounded Taylor Smith, with new addition Stella Nyamekye impressing in her debut last weekend. A revamped back line of Laurel Ansbrow, Allie George, Simpson and captain Sh'nia Gordon has shown early chemistry, and goalkeeper Bella Hara has produced five saves in her two starts. With a long trip ahead, Fort Lauderdale will aim to capitalize on its form against an opponent still searching for its identity.

Spokane enters Saturday's matchup on a short week of rest following a Wednesday tilt with Brooklyn FC. No club saw a more impactful departure list than the Zephyr during the offseason, losing Head Coach Jo Johnson, Player of the Year Emina Ekic, April Player of the Month McKenzie Weinert and two-time Team of the Month honoree Taylor Aylmer. Despite that, Spokane still returns key pieces in defender Sarah Clark, forward Ally Cook and goalkeeper Hope Hisey, while adding striker Lena Silano. The forward has scored a tied-for-league-high two goals through Spokane's first two matches in 153 minutes on the pitch. Still searching for its first win of the season, the Zephyr will have a stiff test on its hands when Fort Lauderdale United visits ONE Spokane Stadium.

Matchup History

Fort Lauderdale United FC and Spokane Zephyr FC met four times in the inaugural campaign, with Fort Lauderdale winning the season series behind one victory and three draws. Fort Lauderdale earned the lone win of the series in a December duel at Beyond Bancard Field.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 9:00 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10. The direct link to watch the match can be found here.

Tickets

