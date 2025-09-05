LSC Women Clash with Brooklyn FC in 2025/26 Home Opener

Published on September 5, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Sunday will mark 99 days since the Lexington SC women last competed in Gainbridge Super League action in front of the home fans. Thankfully, we will not be hitting triple digits.

The Women's Home Opener will see Lexington host Brooklyn FC in Head Coach Mac Hemmi's home debut, two weeks removed from a 3-3 draw at Fort Lauderdale United FC to kickstart the new campaign.

The season opener provided nonstop action. Lexington went down 2-0 at halftime before rattling off three goals of their own after the break, only for Fort Lauderdale to be awarded a PK in the 90+1' minute to even things up.

Goal scorers for Lexington included midfielder Addie McCain, forward McKenzie Weinert and defender/midfielder Allison Pantuso.

Despite the fact Lexington is one of two clubs to have played just one match heading into Week 3 of the Gainbridge Super League season, midfielder Emina Ekić leads the league in assists after picking up two in LSC's opening match.

Additionally, Pantuso is one of only five players with a goal and an assist this season.

In four meetings between Lexington SC and Brooklyn FC a year ago, Brooklyn claimed victory in the first two matchups while the second two contests resulted in draws. However, with a retooled roster and the anticipation of a home opener, LSC is primed to rewrite the series history.

The match is presented by Gainbridge. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING BROOKLYN FC

Brooklyn FC has begun the season 0W-1L-1D, dropping the opener to Dallas Trinity FC and then drawing Spokane Zephyr FC in Week 2.

Catherine Zimmerman, Annie Williams and Emma Loving have all found the back of the net for Brooklyn as first-year head coach Tomás Tengarrinha searches for his first win in black and limestone.

Brooklyn has already established itself as a physical side through two matches, leading the Gainbridge Super League with 45 fouls (12 more than the second-most club) and 11 yellow cards (six more than the second-most).

STAT OF THE MATCH

After Emina Ekić's two-assist performance last time out on Aug. 23, she became the Gainbridge Super League's all-time assist leader with eight.

She also became the first player in league history to log multiple matches with multiple assists.

PRE-MATCH PANEL WITH BRIANA SCURRY

Before the match kicks off, Lexington SC and Gainbridge are hosting a special pre-match Women's Panel headlined by 1999 World Cup champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist and National Soccer Hall of Fame goalkeeper Briana Scurry.

Stadium gates open at 12:30 p.m. and the panel will begin shortly thereafter at 12:45 p.m.

GIVEAWAY ITEMS

The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a "Powered by HER" LSC wristband, and the first 1,001 fans will receive a commemorative match ticket, presented by Gainbridge.

CHALK THE WALK

Chalk will be provided at the stadium for fans to write encouraging messages for the players.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will be streamed nationally on Peacock.







