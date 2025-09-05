Brooklyn FC Unveils New Away Kits for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Season

Published on September 5, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women today announced a new away kit for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League campaign, a USL property. The design, rooted in a limestone-and-dark-brown palette with fine pinstripes, follows the home kit launch in a similarly minimalistic style and is available now in the Club Shop.

The away kit's visual language draws from Brooklyn's built environment: limestone stoops and brownstone façades inform the primary tones, while slim, evenly spaced pinstripes nod to the borough's ironwork, bridge cables, and transit lines. The result is a timeless, minimal look that reads modern on-pitch and refined off it.

"Supporters told us they love the club's understated look, so we doubled down," said Brooklyn FC CMO, Tom Lyons. "This away kit keeps that sharp, minimal identity and brings a road-ready edge our players can own in every stadium."

Brooklyn will travel to face Lexington SC at 2:00 p.m. ET. on Sunday, September 7. Brooklyn then heads to the nation's capital to take on DC Power FC on Thursday, September 18, before returning home to face Fort Lauderdale United FC on Sunday September 28 at 3:00 pm ET as part of Youth Sports Day. For this special promotion, all kids 14 and under are invited to take part in an on-field parade around the pitch prior to the match. Fans are asked to arrive when gates open at 1:30pm to take part. A match ticket is required to participate in the parade.

All matches are available live on Peacock. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







