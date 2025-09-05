Sporting JAX and University of North Florida Forge National Blueprint for Sport Innovation

Published on September 5, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville, the First Coast's first-ever professional women's soccer club, has expanded its partnership with the University of North Florida (UNF), naming the university as its Official Sport Innovation and Performance Partner. This milestone expands the club's partnership with UNF and positions Northeast Florida as a national epicenter for data-driven development and applied sport performance research.

"This isn't just a partnership expansion, it's the future of sport innovation in action," said Steve Livingstone, President and CEO of Sporting JAX. "UNF's world-class faculty and research expertise, combined with technology leaders like VALD, Playerdata and VUEmotion, create a cutting-edge performance ecosystem designed to elevate our athletes on and off the field."

The collaboration establishes a robust data infrastructure to advance applied sport performance research, while providing UNF students with experiential learning opportunities. Students will work directly with professional coaches, athletes, sport scientists and industry leaders to analyze real-time performance data, drive injury prevention research and tactical innovation that directly impact outcomes on the pitch.

"This partnership positions UNF as the emerging hub for high-impact applied sport analytics research, particularly in the rapidly expanding global women's soccer market where performance insights are shaping the future of the game," said Dr. Kristi Sweeney, Associate Professor of Sport Management and Department Chair of Leadership, Organization and Community Impact.

"Our continued collaboration with Sporting JAX exemplifies the power achieved when a university integrates academic excellence with community-facing innovation," said Brian D'Amato, UNF Sport Management Executive in Residence. "The interdisciplinary contributions are embedded in every layer of what we're building, from technology systems to player development models."

Sporting JAX and UNF first announced their landmark partnership in December 2024, when the university became the official home of the club's inaugural season at Hodges Stadium. The collaboration brought elite-level soccer to the region and established the first local pathway for young athletes to pursue their professional dreams in their hometown.

The expanded collaboration establishes UNF and North Florida as the hub for sport innovation, where students gain unprecedented access to professional sport organizations, leading performance analytics platforms, applied research, experiential learning opportunities and mentorship from sport industry leaders.

