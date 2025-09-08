Lexington SC Signs Catherine Barry to New Contract Through 2026/27 Season

LEXINGTON, Ky - Lexington Sporting Club announced Monday the signing of forward Catherine "Cat" Barry to a new contract keeping the Massachusetts native in Central Kentucky through the 2026/27 Gainbridge Super League campaign.

Barry initially inked a one-year deal with the club on July 1, 2025.

"I am really grateful and excited to sign this extension with Lexington," said Barry. "The club and staff have shown unwavering belief in me since I arrived and their commitment to making this a special place to play on and off the field is second to none. LSC truly is a family, and I am looking forward to continuing to represent this club, the amazing fans and the community here in Lexington."

In two appearances for Lexington SC so far, Barry has been a force up front. She has two goals in 153 minutes played, both coming on Sept. 7 vs. Brooklyn FC.

Prior to joining The Gals in Green, Barry shined as a South Carolina standout. She scored 51 goals and logged 27 assists in 101 appearances for the Gamecocks, concluding her five-year tenure as the program's all-time leader in goals and points.

Her efforts earned Barry United Soccer Coaches Third-Team All-American honors in 2023 and 2024, as well as multiple All-SEC recognitions.

Following her collegiate career, Barry debuted professionally for the National Women's Soccer League's Chicago Stars FC in March 2025. She tallied four appearances for Chicago before signing with LSC.

With the move, Lexington has locked up four members of its potent attack through the 2026/27 season - Barry, Emina Ekić, Addie McCain and McKenzie Weinert.

Barry and Lexington SC are back in action Friday, Sept. 12 at DC Power FC. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.







