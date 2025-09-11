Sporting JAX Looks to Bounce Back against Carolina Ascent FC

Published on September 11, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Despite playing a hard-fought match, Sporting JAX slipped up late against Dallas Trinity FC, falling, 1-0. This week, Sporting JAX will look to rebound at home against a hungry Carolina Ascent FC.

There's not many things worse than playing 80 minutes of soccer, just to lose it all in the blink of an eye. This is exactly what happened to Sporting JAX last Saturday, when 15-year-old Rhea Moore of Dallas Trinity FC capitalized on a costly turnover to hand the visitors the victory.

It was in stark contrast to the highs of the week prior, where Sporting JAX collected its first win in club history thanks to an offensive outpouring against Tampa Bay Sun FC. Goals won't always come easy, though, placing increased importance on defensive efforts.

The Opponent: Carolina Ascent FC

Carolina enters this match in a unique position, having only played twice so far. For the visitors, a win would mean grabbing their first of the season, following two draws to open the campaign. Conversely, Sporting JAX has tasted victory, and is growing hungry for another opportunity to feast.

Scoring has not been an issue for Carolina Ascent FC. Despite Carolina playing one less match than Sporting JAX, both squads have scored a total of four goals this season. Both squads also have a scorer that's netted two: Ashlyn Puerta for Jacksonville, and Madison Mercado for Carolina. These will certainly be two players to watch as they seek to give their squad an edge on Saturday night.

As aforementioned, defense will be a key factor. Coincidentally, both teams are tied for the cleanest record in terms of yellow cards acquired. Disciplined as they may be, each side will be stalking their moment to strike on the slightest mistake. Sporting JAX has suffered from these and have worked hard to address them. Now, it's time to see if this work will pay off.

It's sure to be an exciting night of soccer at Hodges Stadium. It will also be a learning opportunity for both clubs, as they face each other again later this month in Charlotte. This could prove to be a critical two-match swing, especially for a Jacksonville side that's looking to establish its footing in the Gainbridge Super League.

How To Watch

Tickets are still available for this match and can be purchased at sportingjax.com/tickets or by calling our Ticketing Team at (904) 863-KICK.

Fans can watch this match, along with every 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League match, live on Peacock. The match can also be viewed locally on WJXT Channel 4.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.