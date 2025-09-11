Lily Nabet Arrives at Fort Lauderdale United FC on Loan from Angel City FC

Published on September 11, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is thrilled to announce the arrival of Persian-American midfielder Lily Nabet on loan from the NWSL's Angel City FC for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

"We're excited to welcome Lily to Fort Lauderdale United FC from Angel City," said Ali Rogers, Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "As a midfielder, Lily fits seamlessly into our game model. She is composed and intelligent on the ball, with excellent vision and comfort in possession. Just as importantly, her competitive mentality and work ethic align perfectly with our team culture."

A versatile midfielder capable of playing anywhere across the middle of the park, Nabet brings valuable depth and flexibility to Fort Lauderdale's midfield. Her vision and precision in picking out passes, combined with an ability to influence play on and off the ball, make her a perfect fit for the club during the 2025/26 campaign.

"We're excited to welcome Lily to Fort Lauderdale United," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "She brings experience from one of the top clubs in the NWSL, along with the adaptability to influence games in multiple roles across the midfield. She's a perfect fit for the culture we're building."

A native of Tarzana, California, and a first-generation Persian-American, Nabet played her youth soccer with Real So Cal before starring at Chaminade College Prep. She took a different path and walked on at her dream school - Duke University - in 2017 and earned a scholarship after three standout seasons. Over five years as a Blue Devil, Nabet made 55 starts in 86 appearances, recording two goals and six assists in 5,129 minutes while helping Duke reach the NCAA Tournament each season.

After wrapping up her career at Duke, Nabet was selected 36th overall in the 2022 NWSL Draft by Angel City FC, becoming the first female Persian-American professional soccer player in the United States. Over three seasons in Los Angeles, she made 15 starts across 35 appearances, logging 1,324 minutes from 2022-24. Known for her ability to keep possession and link play, Nabet has completed 78.5 percent of her passes while helping drive Angel City's midfield.

A versatile midfielder with the potential to influence matches at any moment, Nabet brings both experience and adaptability to Fort Lauderdale United's midfield as the club eyes a return to the postseason.

Season Tickets Available NOW!

Season Tickets Available NOW!

Season tickets for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season are officially on sale - and you won't want to miss what's coming. Be there for every tackle, every goal, and every unforgettable moment at all 12 of Fort Lauderdale United FC's action-packed home matches. New this year: the club has launched the Juniors Season Ticket - a fun and affordable way to bring the whole family into the experience.







