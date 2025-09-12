Fort Lauderdale United FC Announces Academy Signings for 2025/26 Season

Published on September 12, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is excited to announce its USL Academy contract players for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval. Joining the squad for the upcoming campaign are eight players: forward Mia Herrera, midfielder Dakota Harrell, midfielder Jules Cagle, defender Daniela Todd, defender Alexa Strickler, defender Blane McElroy, midfielder Sadie Zelnick and forward Maya Buerger.

Through USL Academy contracts, players across the USL system can gain valuable experience at the senior team level in a professional setting from a young age while maintaining their college eligibility. This initiative is a key part of Fort Lauderdale United FC's mission to provide young female athletes with a clear pathway to the professional game.

"We're excited to welcome this group of academy players into our club," said Ali Rogers, Associate Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "It's important for us as a club to provide these top prospects with an environment where they can learn, grow, and experience the standards of the professional game. These signings reflect our commitment to developing the next generation while continuing to strengthen our club. Each of these players brings an impressive background, from representing their youth national teams and earning consistent call-ups, to committing to top Division I programs, while others are fully focused on pursuing the professional pathway. We look forward to working with them and are confident they will make the most of this opportunity as they continue their development within our club."

Player Backgrounds

#32, Mia Herrera (FW) - Miami native and standout for NSU University School. Member of Argentina's U-17 team, with camp appearances in 2024 and 2025. Named Broward County First Team and invited to the Girls Academy Southeast Showcase from 2022-25.

#33, Dakota Harrell (MF) - Fort Lauderdale native who plays for American Heritage. Two-time ODP National Team member; appeared in the 2025 ECNL Continental Game and the U-19 Capelli National Team. Named All-Conference in ECNL at U-16 and U-17 levels.

#34, Jules Cagle (MF) - From Clemmons, North Carolina. Earned seven USYNT camp invites and four NWSL camp invites; named First Team All-Conference in ECNL the past two seasons.

#35, Daniela Todd (DF) - Doral Academy product and member of Colombia's U-17 World Cup squad. Named 2024/25 First Team Miami-Dade for high school; two-time Florida ODP team member. Committed to Daytona State College.

#36, Alexa Strickler (DF) - Boca Raton native and key member of the U-17 US Youth National Team. Appeared in the 2025 U17 Four Nations Tournament, winning the event. Two-time Capelli ID team member and ECNL Southeastern Conference champion. Committed to Duke University.

#37, Blane McElroy (DF) - Charlotte, North Carolina native and reigning Gatorade Player of the Year for the state. Selected to the US Youth Futsal National Team; invited to train with NWSL's Portland Thorns. Committed to Princeton University.

#38, Sadie Zelnick (MF) - From Cooper City, playing for NSU University School. Named to the 2024/25 4A-1A All-Broward County First Team after a dominant season.

#39, Maya Buerger (FW) - Davie native with international experience for El Salvador's U-15, U-17 and U-20 squads. Top goalscorer at the Concacaf U-17 Championship, earned Top XI honors at U-17 World Cup Qualifiers and invited to Lexington SC's preseason training.

This academy class reflects Fort Lauderdale United FC's ongoing commitment to developing elite local and international talent and creating a direct pathway for young female athletes to reach the professional level.

Season Tickets Available NOW!

Season tickets for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season are officially on sale - and you won't want to miss what's coming. Be there for every tackle, every goal, and every unforgettable moment at all 12 of Fort Lauderdale United FC's action-packed home matches. New this year: the club has launched the Juniors Season Ticket - a fun and affordable way to bring the whole family into the experience. At Fort Lauderdale United, matchday isn't just about soccer; it's about making memories with your family.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.