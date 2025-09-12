Carolina Ascent Heads to Jacksonville for Saturday Night Match

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC heads to Jacksonville this Saturday, September 13, for a 7 p.m. matchup against Sporting Jax.

Ascent is coming off back-to-back 2-2 draws, including a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer from Maddie Mercado in the home opener against Tampa Bay Sun. Mia Corbin also netted her first goal of the season in front of a dedicated Charlotte crowd who withstood weather delays.

The season opener at Fort Lauderdale saw Maddie Mercado score the fastest goal in league history just 43 seconds in, before Audrey Harding rescued a stoppage-time equalizer in a 2-2 draw. With a pair of comeback draws, Carolina has shown their grit and resilience with Head Coach Philip Poole looking to bring back a win from their road trip.

Carolina will look to secure three points as they take on Sporting Jax on the road. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with live streaming available on Peacock and WAXN-TV 64.

Who: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Sporting Jax

What: Carolina Ascent FC hits the road this weekend for an away match against Sporting Jax. The team looks to secure their first victory of the season on the road.

When: Saturday, September 13 at 7 p.m.

Where: Hodges Stadium - Jacksonville, FL

Media Information:

- Match will be streamed live on Peacock and WAXN-TV 64







