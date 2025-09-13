Fort Lauderdale United FC Hosts Dallas Trinity FC in Battle of League's Top Two

Published on September 12, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (1-0-2, 5 PTS) is set to host Dallas Trinity FC (3-0-0, 9 PTS) at Beyond Bancard Field on Saturday evening in a clash of the Super League's top two teams in the standings. The clubs met four times during the 2024/25 season, with Fort Lauderdale claiming the series on the strength of two home victories. Both sides reached the playoffs in the inaugural campaign, and with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m., Saturday's meeting shapes up as one of the league's most anticipated early-season matchups.

Fort Lauderdale United FC enters Saturday's matchup riding momentum from a strong, unbeaten start that includes an impressive road win at Spokane. The club leads the league in goals scored (6) and has done it by committee, with forward Kiara Locklear and defender Ella Simpson each finding the net twice. In midfield, new addition Stella Nyamekye impressed in her starting debut alongside the creative Kat González and the energetic Kelli Van Treeck, though every-match starter Taylor Smith will miss this week's game after receiving a red card last weekend. Between the posts, goalkeeper Bella Hara - who became the second-youngest player in Super League history to record a clean sheet - ranks second in the league with 10 saves and anchors the defense. With Fort Lauderdale catching fire, the club now welcomes the league's top-ranked squad.

Dallas Trinity FC enters Saturday's contest atop the Super League standings as the league's only perfect team through three matches. The club returns a quartet of All-League selections from last season, led by first-team honorees defender Amber Brooks and forward Allie Thornton, along with second-team standouts defender Hannah Davison and forward Chioma Ubogagu. Dallas has spread its scoring load early, with four different players finding the net, and is anchored defensively by goalkeeper Rylee Foster, who has recorded a league-high two clean sheets in three appearances, ranks second in saves (10) and has conceded a league-low one goal. Saturday's matchup will pit Fort Lauderdale's league-leading attack against Dallas's stingy back line in a true clash of strengths.

Matchup History

Fort Lauderdale United FC and Dallas Trinity FC dueled four times in the 2024/25 Super League campaign, with Fort Lauderdale taking the season series behind a pair of wins and a draw. Fort Lauderdale won both of its matches at Beyond Bancard Field, including a pivotal match in May.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10. The direct link to watch the match can be found here.

Tickets

For tickets to Saturday's match, please click HERE. Season tickets for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season are officially on sale - and you won't want to miss what's coming. Be there for every tackle, every goal, and every unforgettable moment at all 12 of Fort Lauderdale United FC's action-packed home matches. New this year: the club has launched the Juniors Season Ticket - a fun and affordable way to bring the whole family into the experience. At Fort Lauderdale United, matchday isn't just about soccer; it's about making memories with your family. Come make memories with us.







