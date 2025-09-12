Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball Opens 2025/26 Season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball opened its 2025/26 season last week, marking the program's second year of competition. The club features approximately 500 athletes across 43 girls' teams for ages 8 to 18 and continues to build a strong player-development pathway in South Florida while expanding competitive opportunities for youth volleyball athletes.

"After an offseason of unparalleled growth, we're looking forward to a season of exceptional performance," said Steve Patella, Club Director of Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball. "With 500 athletes across 43 teams, our program has never been stronger. We're committed to providing elite training and competitive opportunities that help our players grow on and off the court, and we can't wait to see them represent our club throughout the 2025/26 season."

Teams will compete throughout the season in AAU, USAV, Top Court and ROC tournaments, providing athletes with high-level competition, skill development and exposure.

"I'm excited for the start of this season. Last year, our teams finished in a strong position, and I can't wait to see the level of competition we'll bring to the tournaments," said Eugemir "Coach Cuba" Guedes, Beach Director & Special Programs Coordinator of Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball. "On the beach side, it's also a new season and the program is growing fast. I'm looking forward to more kids joining us, especially after seeing how much our beach athletes accomplished on both the sand and the indoor court last year."

The beach side of Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball is led by Kaylie McHugh, a former TCU Beach Volleyball standout and current AVP professional player. A fierce competitor and proven leader, McHugh brought experience, grit and a relentless work ethic to TCU Beach Volleyball in 2022, helping power the Horned Frogs to milestone wins - including a defining upset over No. 3 Florida State - and cementing the program's rise on the national stage. Before joining TCU's beach squad, she was a standout libero at Tulane, known for her court awareness and defensive tenacity.

"I'm constantly seeing the renovations, the growth of the program and the passion of our coaches to make Fort Lauderdale United the premier club in South Florida," said Kaylie McHugh, Head Coach of Beach Volleyball. "After living in different states and coaching at various clubs, I've realized how far ahead Fort Lauderdale United is compared to others. That foundation allows our beach program to grow alongside a highly successful indoor program. I'm honored to return to my hometown and share the knowledge and experience I've gained as a player and coach with the amazing young women representing Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball."

Today, McHugh brings that same championship mindset to Fort Lauderdale United's beach athletes. She combines strong technical knowledge with a passion for athlete development, focusing on helping each player find their identity on the sand while preparing them for competition at the highest level.

Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball's beach program runs year-round with fall, spring and summer sessions. Each season includes 2-3 training sessions per week, technical skill development, competitive preparation, tournament guidance and partner planning support. A Hybrid Program (Indoor + Beach) is also offered for indoor club athletes who want to maintain their beach game during the indoor season, with 1-2 practices per week focusing on shot control, footwork and sand awareness.

Across both indoor and beach, the club is building a true community of female athletes. This growing sisterhood reflects the culture already established by Fort Lauderdale United's women's professional soccer team - a supportive, competitive environment where athletes push one another and thrive on and off the field and court.

For interest in joining the Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball program, please contact:

Steve Patella - steve@ftlutdvb.com

Samantha Costello - samantha@ftlutd.com

Coach Cuba (Beach Program) - coachcuba@ftlutdvb.com

To learn more about Fort Lauderdale United's Volleyball program, visit https://ftlutdvolleyball.com/.







