DC Power Football Club Continues Homestand on September 12 against Lexington SC

Published on September 11, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







Washington, D.C. - DC Power Football Club resumes its home stand on Friday, Sept. 12 against Lexington SC. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET at Audi Field.

Power FC looks to remain undefeated and claim its first home victory of the season. Tickets for the club's second home match are available for purchase at https://www.dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/.

In the club's last match, Power FC fought back and equalized on defender Sydney Cummings' 76th-minute goal after trailing 1-2 for most of the second half. Midfielder Emily Colton's 25th-minute goal put DC's side on the board first, fueling an aggressive offensive performance throughout the rest of the matchup.

Power FC is eager to get back in the win column and pick up three points in front of its home crowd.

"We need to compete physically and be harder to play against as a team," Head Coach Omid Namazi said. "As I understand, this team wasn't far off last year with a lot of close games. The mentality has to shift first in training, and then it will carry over into the games."

Midfielder Dasia Torbert recently signed her first professional contract with Power FC and will be available for the club on Friday. Torbert brings experience at the collegiate level as well as team chemistry from playing alongside fellow midfielder Ellie Gilbert at the club ranks and with the University of Georgia.

"We've been together for a really long time and she's someone that I've learned so much from over the years," Gilbert said. "Her natural soccer IQ is through the roof and over the years, we've learned to play together really well. Dasia is a great player to balance out our team."

Scouting Lexington SC

Led by Head Coach Masaki Hemmi, Lexington SC sits in the fourth playoff spot in the league's standings. Coming off the club's 2-0 home victory against Brooklyn FC, its first win of the season, Lexington looks to add on another three points.

Power FC is 1-2-1 all-time against Lexington SC. The last time the two sides matched up, Lexington equalized with two consecutive second half goals resulting in a 3-3 draw in Power FC's final match of the 2024/25 season.

Eager to build on their past two results to open the season, Power FC will continue to compete at the highest level with sights set on a championship title in the league's second season.

"Every time we step out on the field, we're going to compete with everything that we've got," Namazi said. "The effort has got to be there. If we put forth our best effort, even if we don't necessarily play our best, we will get the result."

DC Power Football Club's home fixture against Lexington SC will be broadcast on Peacock TV at 7:00 p.m. ET.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.