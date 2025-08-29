DC Power Football Club Opens 2025/26 Home Season against Spokane Zephyr FC Saturday Night

August 29, 2025

DC Power FC News Release







Washington, D.C. - Looking to build on their strong start to the season, DC Power Football Club (1-0-0, 3 pts) returns to Audi Field to take on Spokane Zephyr FC on Saturday, August 30 in its 2025/25 home opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Saturday's Back-to-School themed fixture celebrates the first week back in the classroom along with Power FC's return to home turf to launch its 2025/26 home campaign. Kids and families can celebrate the new school year with a brand-new season of soccer in the district. Tickets are available for purchase at www.dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/.

"When these kids and families come and watch these girls perform up close, it gives them that feeling that maybe someday they can be in their place," Head Coach Omid Namazi said. "It inspires them, gives them that passion for the game and makes our players feel good. We always talk about the twelfth player and that's our fans. That's our support."

In Power FC's first match of the season, the club battled back from a 1-0 deficit for a majority of the first half to claim the win. Forward Gianna Gourley's 38th-minute equalizer put Power FC back on track, fueling a dominant, more cohesive second half.

Becoming the first player in league history to earn two braces, Gourley scored the go-ahead goal at the 68th-minute and gave Power FC a boost ahead of forward Jaydah Bedoya's 75th-minute goal that sealed the 1-3 road win.

Although Power FC returned home with three points, there's work to be done as the team continues to build towards becoming championship contenders.

"We got the three points and you're always happy to win especially when it's on the road," Namazi said. "I think there's a lot of room to improve in terms of establishing rhythm, controlling the tempo, connecting passes. playing forward and creating opportunities. On the flip side, making sure we're more compact and that we don't leave gaps for opportunities in front of our goal."

Players look forward to welcoming fans back to Audi Field and bringing elite-level soccer to the district all season long.

"Being able to wear this club's badge means something and I'm super excited to represent DC Power FC at Audi Field," Forward Jaydah Bedoya said. "It's going to be a great atmosphere and hoping we'll get a good crowd. We know what we need to do and that we have to get the win at home."

Scouting Spokane Zephyr FC

Led by Interim Head Coach Josh Mcallister, Spokane continues its season opening road stretch at Audi Field, hungry for their first win of the season. Following a 2-1 road loss to Dallas Trinity FC in the league's opening weekend, Spokane looks to pick up three points on Saturday night.

Power FC is 0-3-1 all-time against Spokane Zephyr FC. The last meeting between the club's resulted in a 1-2 loss at Audi Field after Spokane's 84th-minute go-ahead goal. Power FC will need to lock in on the back line to defend forward Ally Cook who scored the second most goals in Spokane's inaugural season.

"Just like any team, they have their strengths and weaknesses," Namazi said. "We'll try to take advantage of those weak spots, hurt them in certain spots on the field and get to goal to get the result we want at the end of the game."

DC Power Football Club's 2025/26 home opener will be broadcast on Peacock TV at 7:00 p.m. ET.







