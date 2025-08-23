DC Power FC Kicks off 2025/26 Season against Sporting Jax

Published on August 23, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







Jacksonville - DC Power Football Club launches its 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Fall Season on Saturday, August 23 against expansion side Sporting Jax at Hodges Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Power FC returns to Audi Field on Saturday, August 30 for its home opener against Spokane Zephyr FC. Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/.

Following the club's inaugural regular season that wrapped up in May, Power FC looks to switch gears and claim their spot atop the standings. The club will start its second season with a revamped roster and prominent coaching additions. Head Coach Omid Namazi and Head of Goalkeeping Brian Periman will coach their first match for the district on Saturday night.

Power FC bolstered its roster at all positions ahead of the Fall season. New signings include goalkeeper Makenna Gottschalk, defenders Paige Almendariz and Sydney Cummings, midfielders Chinyelu Asher, Alexis Theoret and Ellie Gilbert and forwards Jaydah Bedoya and Margie Detrizio in the final third.

Several key players from the inaugural season will suit up for the district including defender Susanna Fitch, selected as team captain for her exceptional leadership on and off the pitch. Fitch is eager to get the season underway, confident in Power FC's abilities and its talent on display during training and through the preseason slate.

"It feels like there's a lot more chemistry within the team," Fitch said. "Right away within the first week, everyone was trying to get to know one another and build relationships. I think that will really translate onto the pitch."

With over a month of preseason training and four exhibition games behind them in preparation for the rigorous Fall slate, Power FC's enters Jacksonville with its style of play and principles taking shape and sights set on a championship title.

"We're confident," Head Coach Omid Namazi said. "We've been working on our game model and how we want to approach the game. Right now, we're in a good place. Hopefully we can take it into the game on Saturday and get the result that we're looking for.

Scouting Sporting Jax

Saturday's matchup marks newcomer Sporting Jacksonville's first match in club history. Led by Head Coach Stacey Balaam, Jacksonville's side is composed of a mix of rookies, international standouts and players from other Gainbridge Super League Clubs.

Sporting Jax holds the home field advantage, expecting more than 6,000 fans in attendance for the club's inaugural match.

"When you put a whole new group together, it's always going to take some time for them to gel," Namazi said. "They may not be where they want to be yet and we need to take advantage of that. We need to be aggressive, really impose what we want to do and take control of the tempo early and keep it going for the majority of the game. They've done a good job of bringing a mix of young and experienced players in. There's a lot of elements but overall, I feel good about where we're at and what we can do."

DC Power Football Club's first match of the 2025/26 season will be broadcast on Peacock TV at 8:00 p.m. ET.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from August 23, 2025

DC Power FC Kicks off 2025/26 Season against Sporting Jax - DC Power FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.