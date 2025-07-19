Brian Periman Named DC Power Football Club Head of Goalkeeping

July 19, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has added Brian Periman as Head of Goalkeeping ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Saturday, Aug. 30 to open the 2025/26 season against Spokane Zephyr FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/.

"We're excited to welcome Brian Periman to Power FC ahead of the upcoming season," Jordan Stuart, DC Power Football Club President, said. "Periman brings a range of coaching experience at the collegiate and professional levels, including recent success with Spokane Zephyr FC in the league's inaugural season. He has an eye for talent from experience as a scout with the U.S. Women's Youth National Team (WYNT) for the past eight years, with recent experience as the Goalkeeper Coach for the U-19 WYNT June, 2025 camp. Brian has earned an "A" license with U.S. Soccer along with holding a USSF Scouting license, bringing a dynamic addition to our technical staff."

Periman joins DC Power Football Club from Spokane Zephyr FC, where he worked as the Assistant and Goalkeeping Coach during the club's inaugural 2024/25 season. Under Periman, Spokane Zephyr FC's starting goalkeeper, Hope Hisey, led the league with 70 saves and nine clean sheets, earning her All-League First Team honors. Additionally, Spokane tied for the second-most clean sheets across the league (10).

In 2019, Periman started working with the Women's Youth National U-14 through U-18 teams as a Talent Identification Scout. Additionally, the veteran coach brings extensive NCAA women's soccer experience from roles with the University of Arizona (2010-12, 2021-23), University of North Texas (2020-21), New Mexico State University (2019-20), Florida International University (2017-18) and East Carolina University (2014-16) among additional coaching positions. At the University of Arizona in 2023, Periman coached goalkeeper Hope Hisey, who finished her career as the program's all-time saves leader (366) and second in career shutouts (24).

The Tucson, AZ. native coached the Arizona Rush of the Women's Premier Soccer League in his first professional coaching stint (2010), leading the club to the U-23 National Championship.

A former collegiate and professional goalkeeper, Periman played at Menlo College, before his professional career with the San Jose Frogs of the United Soccer League (2008-10) and F.C. Tucson of the National Premier League (2011).







