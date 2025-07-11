DC Power Football Club Signs Tampa Bay Sun FC Defender Paige Almendariz

July 11, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed Tampa Bay Sun FC defender, Paige Almendariz, ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season pending league and federation approval.

"We're excited to welcome Paige Almendariz to Power FC for the 2025/26 season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Paige is a natural competitor who delivers results at all levels, familiar with what it takes to triumph in the Gainbridge Super League. She was a dominant force on championship rosters with Tampa Bay Sun FC (2024/25) and Beneficia (2023/24). Almendariz brings a success-driven mentality, aligning with Power FC's long-term goals both on and off the pitch."

On Tampa Bay's championship team during the 2024/25 Gainbridge Super League season, Almendariz appeared in 26 matches (18 starts) through 1,549 minutes. Almendariz took eight shots (one on target), delivered one assist, recorded 39 clearances, 147 duels (81 won) and tied for a team-high 49 tackles (34 won).

Prior to signing with Tampa Bay, Almendariz launched her professional playing career abroad and appeared on rosters with Lank Vilaverdense W (2020/21), Braga W (2021/22, 2022/23) and lead Beneficia W to its fourth consecutive Liga BPI championship title (2023/24). Almendariz appeared in 18 matches with the club.

Almendariz spent four years at the University of Las Vegas Nevada (2016-2019) before playing professionally and appeared in 83 matches (74 starts) through 6,764 minutes with the Rebels. The defender was awarded numerous honors including selection to the Mountain West All-Newcomer Team for her stellar first season (2016).

The Sacramento, Calif. Native is a product of the Sacramento United Soccer Club (joined in 2006). Club accomplishments include playing on the NorCal Player Development Program State Team (2013-14) and selection to compete in a friendly against the Japanese U15 National Team (2014),

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Saturday, Aug. 30 to open the 2025/26 season against Spokane Zephyr FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/.

Paige Almendariz

Position: Defender

Birthplace: West Sacramento, CA

Birthdate: 10/19/1997

Height: 5'8''

Age: 27

