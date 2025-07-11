DC Power Football Club Appoints Omid Namazi as Head Coach

July 11, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has named Omid Namazi, Head Coach ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. Namazi brings 26 years of experience with Head Coaching pedigree from the NWSL, WUSA, WPS and USL Championship and top assistant experience with the U.S. First Team Women's National Team and Houston Dynamo in MLS.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Saturday, Aug. 30 to open the 2025/26 season against Spokane Zephyr FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/.

"I would like to extend my thanks to Jason Levien, Jordan Stuart and Steven Birnbaum for placing their confidence in me to steer DC Power Football Club in its second season," Omid Namazi, DC Power Football Club head coach, said. "I am excited to get started and fully committed to building a championship-caliber club. I'm confident in the club's potential and focused on uplifting and empowering future generations of women in sports."

Namazi brings over two decades of experience at the professional soccer level, holding a prestigious U.S. Soccer Pro Coaching license, most recently as the Director of Scouting and Head Coach for Hartford Athletic of the USL Championship league (2022-23). Before joining Hartford Athletic, Namazi worked as Assistant Coach at Houston Dynamo Football Club of Major League Soccer (2019-2022).

His resume extends internationally, where Namazi was a former assistant coach with the U.S. Women's National Team and helped lead Iran as an assistant coach to qualification in the 2014 World Cup on the men's side.

"We are thrilled to welcome head coach Omid Namazi to DC Power Football Club ahead of the 2025/26 season," Jordan Stuart, DC Power Football Club President, said. "Namazi brings a vast amount of coaching experience from several professional clubs and at the international level, with a proven track record of success. He's also well-versed in the area's youth soccer landscape from his recent role with McLean Youth Soccer as he relocated to the area, something we hope to leverage as we build our academy presence and further develop young talents in the area. We are confident in Namazi's abilities to make a positive impact on and off the pitch and successfully lead Power FC as we continue to grow a top-tier organization."

Beginning in March 2014, Namazi spent just over five years in three roles with the U.S. Soccer Federation starting as an assistant coach with the U.S. Women's National Team, then U-18 Men's Head Coach and an Assistant Coach with the U-20 Men's Team.

In 2010, Namazi took over as Head Coach of the Chicago Stars FC of the National Women's Soccer League midway through the season, lifting them to No. 6 overall in the standings and just short of the playoffs. Namazi earned his first win as head coach in Chicago's 2-1 victory on Jun. 25, 2010, against the Boston Breakers.

Additional coaching roles include stints with the Iran Premier Football League (2010-11), Iran National Football Team and U-23s (2010-2014, 2019), New Jersey Ironmen (2007-2010), St. Louis Steamers (2005-06), Cleveland Force (2004-05) and San Diego Spirit (2002-03). Namazi was selected as the MISL Coach of the Year in 2005 and 2006.

Before transitioning to the coaching ranks in 2002 with the Philadelphia KiXX (MISL), Namazi had a standout 19-year long professional playing career with highlights including playing on the Washington Diplomats 1988 championship team (ASL), the Maryland Bays 1990 championship team (APSL) and back-to-back selection as the 2001 and 2002 MISL Defender of the Year.

