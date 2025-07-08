DC Power Football Club Signs Midfielder Katrina Guillou for 2025/26 Season

July 8, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed Midfielder Katrina Guillou to a new contract for the 2025/26 season.

"We're excited to welcome Katrina Guillou back to Power FC ahead of the 2025/26 season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Katrina showcased her experience in the attacking midfield and remained focused while recovering from her foot injury sustained mid-way through the second half of the 2024/25 Spring season. We're confident in Guillou's abilities to leverage prior professional experience, exposure at the international level and build off her growth with Power FC as she continues to be a difference maker on the pitch this season."

In DC Power Football Club's inaugural season, Guillou appeared in 17 matches (10 starts) amassing 1,003 minutes. Guillou recorded nine shots (three on target), 36 tackles (23 won), 13 interceptions and posted a 70% passing accuracy for Power FC.

The veteran midfielder has scored 13 goals and recorded ten assists in 42 appearances (35 starts) with the Filipino Women's National Team. Guillou made her debut in the Philippines 1-0 win on Jan. 21, 2022, in the AFC Asian Women's Cup Group Stage against Thailand and scored her first international goal to contribute to the Philippines' 6-0 victory against Indonesia on Jan. 27, 2022. Guillou was selected as the Philippine Women's Football Association Player of the Year in 2023, a key contributor on the national team's first-ever Women's World Cup team (2023).

The 31-year-old midfielder brings additional experience from stints with professional clubs including Oulu Nice Soccer (Finland), Lugano (Switzerland) and Morön BK, Piteå IF and Hammarby (Sweden). Before turning professional, Guillou spent four years at the University of North Carolina Wilmington where she scored 30 goals and recorded 14 assists in 80 appearances.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Saturday, Aug. 30 to open the 2025/26 season against Spokane Zephyr FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Katrina Guillou

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: Fort Washington, MD

Birthdate: 12/19/1993

Height: 5'5''

Age: 31

Status: Domestic







