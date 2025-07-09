Power FC Signs Forward Gianna Gourley on a Permanent Transfer from Fort Lauderdale United FC

July 9, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed Forward Gianna Gourley on a permanent transfer from Fort Lauderdale United FC ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Season.

"We're excited to welcome Gianna Gourley back to Power FC on a permanent transfer for the upcoming season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Gourley stepped up and made an immediate impact last season, scoring her first professional goal in Power FC's Spring season road opener against Carolina Ascent FC. Gourley's explosive scoring fueled Power FC's attack last season and we are confident that she will continue to be instrumental and drive the offensive as we grow our club."

In 14 appearances with Power FC (13 starts) amassing 1,153 minutes, Gourley recorded a team-high seven goals and 36 shots (16 on target) in addition to one assist. The center forward logged her first professional brace in DC Power Football Club's 3-3 season finale against Lexington SC on May 31, 2025. League-wide honors include selection to the Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month for March 2025. Before joining Power FC, Gourley began her professional career with Fort Lauderdale United FC and appeared in nine matches (two starts) totaling 250 minutes and recorded eight shots (two on target) in the first half of the league's inaugural season.

Before launching her professional career, Gourley played two seasons at the University of Iowa and her final three years of NCAA eligibility at Grand Canyon University, making her mark as the national goal scoring leader among active players at the end of her final season. In 36 appearances with the University of Iowa (11 starts), Gourley scored six goals and logged three assists for the Hawkeyes. Gourley's standout first season (2019) merited her selection to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

In three consecutive seasons at GCU named to the All-WAC first team, Gourley scored 49 goals and recorded 15 assists in 65 appearances (56 starts) for the Lopes totaling 4,124 minutes. In her final collegiate season (2023) Gourley scored a career-high 21 goals in 23 matches (23 starts), earning her recognition as the WAC Offensive Player of the Year and third-team United Soccer Coaches All-American.

The Las Vegas, Nev. native attended Bishop Gorman High School and was named the Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019 following her stellar 31 goal, 11 assist senior season.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Saturday, Aug. 30 to open the 2025/26 season against Spokane Zephyr FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Gianna Gourley

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Las Vegas, Nevada

Birthdate: 1/23/2001

Height: 5'9''

Age: 24

Status: Domestic

Previous Club: Fort Lauderdale United FC (Gainbridge Super League)







