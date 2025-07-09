Former Zag Returns Home to Launch Pro Career in Spokane

Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC







Kelsey Oyler is returning to her Northwest roots to launch her professional career, signing with Spokane Zephyr FC for the second season of Gainbridge Super League play (pending league and federation approval).

Oyler-a three-time Idaho Player of the Year and three-time state champion during her standout high school career in Meridian, Idaho-began her collegiate journey at Gonzaga University. She was a key contributor for three seasons with the Bulldogs, including as a starting defender on the squad that captured the program's first-ever West Coast Conference Championship, and on second team all-American in 2023.

For her senior season, Kelsey transferred to Arkansas, where she made an immediate impact, starting 19 of 20 matches for the Razorbacks. She tallied nine assists on the year-including one in a memorable 4-0 win over her former team, Gonzaga-and played a pivotal role in guiding Arkansas to a 16-2-3 record, a No. 6 national ranking, and a run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

In an interview with USLSpokane.com after Gonzaga's magical 2023 season, Oyler said it was thrilling to see the growth of soccer in Spokane. "I've driven by the stadium quite a bit," she said in December 2023. "It is beautiful. It'd be so cool to play there."

Now, she's going to.

"Coming back to Spokane feels so familiar and a little bit like my second home, but this time, with bigger goals and a new jersey," Oyler said. "I'm grateful to this team for the chance to grow my game in a city that's already shaped so much of who I am."

Zephyr FC interim head coach Josh McAllister said the club has kept its eyes on Oyler with the hopes of bringing her back to town.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kelsey to the team," said McAllister. "We've followed her journey from Gonzaga to Arkansas, and her blend of athleticism and attacking quality will add a dynamic edge to our squad."

Oyler and the rest of Zephyr FC will begin Gainbridge Super League play on Aug. 23 in the Cotton Bowl against Dallas Trinity FC. They'll host Fort Lauderdale United in the home opener on Sept. 6 at ONE Spokane Stadium. For tickets and schedule information, visit uslspokane.com.







