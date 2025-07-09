Sporting JAX Adds to Inaugural Roster with Defender Julia Lester

July 9, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville (Sporting JAX) has bolstered its inaugural roster as part of the Gainbridge Super League, a USL property, with the addition of talented defender Julia Lester, creating a dynamic and diverse squad of 21 players, pending league and federation approval. With training camp now underway, this milestone solidifies the club's readiness to launch a new era of women's soccer in Northeast Florida.

Julia Lester joins Sporting JAX on loan from Seattle Reign FC through the end of 2025. A native of Tampa, Florida, Lester spent her college soccer career at the University of Florida, where she developed into a dependable and versatile defender for the Gators. She brings high-level experience and defensive skill to Sporting JAX, having made 38 appearances and 32 starts in the NWSL since her league debut in 2022. Since joining Seattle in a three-team trade from Racing Louisville ahead of the 2024 season, Lester started four times in seven appearances across all competitions for Reign FC.

"Julia is a fierce competitor who brings composure and versatility to our backline," said Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam. "She's the kind of player who elevates everyone around her, and we welcome her back home to Florida as we build something special in Jacksonville. Her presence will anchor our defense and provide the stability and grit we need to compete from day one."

Sporting JAX's debut takes center stage this August as the club hosts two historic preseason friendlies at UNF's Hodges Stadium, beginning with its first home match on Saturday, August 2, welcoming the reigning Scottish Women's Premier League champions, Hibernian FC Women. One week later, on Sunday, August 10, the club will host Wrexham AFC Women, the rising Welsh club whose story captivated global audiences thanks to celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in the hit FX/Hulu documentary, Welcome to Wrexham. Both matches will kick off at 7 p.m. EST.

These high-profile international matchups are part of the Sporting JAX 16-game season ticket package, which also includes 14 regular-season home games. Fans who have already secured season tickets will automatically receive entry to both preseason matchups. Single-game tickets for the two preseason matches against Hibernian and Wrexham and a combined preseason two-game "Euro Pack" priced lower than single-match tickets are available now at www.sportingjax.com/europack or call (904) 863-KICK.

Sporting JAX will kick off its inaugural Gainbridge Super League season on Saturday, August 23, against DC Power at 7 p.m. at Hodges Stadium. All regular and postseason matches will stream live on Peacock and the club will announce local broadcast details in the coming weeks.

Regular season tickets start at just $10 per match and include access to all preseason and regular-season home games. Fans can also receive a complimentary Sporting JAX inaugural season scarf (while supplies last) with purchase. Visit www.sportingjax.com/tickets or call (904) 863-KICK to be part of this historic season from the beginning. For group ticket packages, visit www.sportingjax.com/group-tickets-fan-experiences.

For the latest Sporting JAX news, matchday updates and behind-the-scenes access, follow @Sporting_JAX across all social media platforms.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.