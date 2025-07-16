Sporting JAX Hosts Super League Kickoff Party Ahead of Historic Inaugural Season

July 16, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville (Sporting JAX) will host the ultimate pre-season celebration, and the entire city is invited for an all-access pass to rally behind a new era of sport in Jacksonville. The Super League Kickoff Party, presented by Gainbridge, will be held on Friday, July 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at James Weldon Johnson Park to give fans a chance to meet Jacksonville's first professional women's soccer team as they gear up for their historic debut in the Gainbridge Super League, a USL property.

"This is more than just a season kickoff; it's the beginning of something truly special for Jacksonville," said Steve Livingstone, president and CEO of Sporting JAX. "This club belongs to the community, and hosting this celebration at James Weldon Johnson Park feels especially meaningful as our club motto, Lift Every Voice, draws directly from his legacy and the spirit of unity this team represents. We encourage all of Jacksonville to show up, stand behind our team and be part of this historic moment."

Presented by Gainbridge, the free, high-energy kickoff party will feature:

Remarks by club leadership and special guests

Meet-and-greets with the entire Sporting JAX team and coaches

Autograph sessions and photo opportunities with players

Live music and interactive games including an inflatable soccer goal, a giant dart board and soccer pool

Food and drink sampling from Sporting JAX partners

Party Shack Hospitality Suite tours

Exclusive club merchandise including the new line of adidas swag and replica jerseys

Sporting JAX giveaways, ticket details and more

For full event details and to RSVP, visit www.sportingjax.com/kickoffparty.

Sporting JAX's debut takes center stage this August as the club hosts two historic preseason friendlies at UNF's Hodges Stadium in the International Women's Soccer Series presented by Visit Jacksonville. Starting with its first home match on Saturday, August 2, the club will host reigning Scottish Women's Premier League champions, Hibernian FC Women. One week later, on Sunday, August 10, the club will face Wrexham AFC Women, the rising Welsh club whose story captivated global audiences thanks to celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in the hit FX/Hulu documentary, Welcome to Wrexham. Both matches will kick off at 7 p.m. EST. Following the preseason friendlies, Sporting JAX will debut in the Gainbridge Super League with its home opener against DC Power FC on Saturday, August 23, at 7 p.m. at Hodges Stadium. All regular-season and playoff matches will stream live on Peacock, with local broadcast details to be announced soon.

Season ticket packages for all 16 matches and group tickets (10 or more) are currently available, starting at just $10 per match. Fans who buy early will receive a complimentary inaugural season scarf (while supplies last). The preseason matches are currently available on a single-game basis and as part of a money-saving two-game "Euro Pack." Visit www.sportingjax.com/tickets or call (904) 863-KICK to secure seats for this historic season. For breaking Sporting JAX news, behind-the-scenes content, and matchday updates, follow @Sporting_JAX across all social media platforms.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.