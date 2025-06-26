Sporting JAX Adds Four Standouts to Inaugural Roster, Including Flagler College Star

June 26, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the club's first training camp just weeks away, Sporting Club Jacksonville continues to build its inaugural roster with the signing of four dynamic players, including former Flagler College star Andrea Fernández, Loyola Maryland standout Baylee DeSmit, Northeastern playmaker Jessie Hunt and Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year Jamie Gerstenberg. These latest signings bring the club's growing roster total to 13, adding a wealth of experience, versatility and proven talent across the field.

"We are proud to announce these young ladies as new members of Sporting JAX," said Stacey Ballam, Head Coach of Sporting JAX. "Each of these players are looking to kick-start a new chapter within this professional league for the first time. They have all broken records and made their names in the history books at their US colleges. We are confident they can reach new heights for the club."

Andrea Fernández, a power forward from Pozoblanco, Spain, is one of the most decorated scorers in NCAA Division II history. A graduate of Colegio Salesianos San José, Fernández made an immediate impact at Flagler College, where she tallied 75 goals and 45 assists over 78 games, earning 34 career awards, including 2024 D2 NCCA National Player of the Year and First Team All-American honors. In her senior season, Fernández led the nation in goals per match, shots on goal per match, total goals and total points, which showcase the finishing ability and attacking instincts that make her a major addition to the Sporting JAX frontline.

Baylee DeSmit, another proven forward and goal-scorer from Towson, Maryland, joins Sporting JAX after a decorated career at Loyola University Maryland. A two-time Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year, she tallied 36 goals and 21 assists in 72 appearances and ranked as the 19th-best player and fifth-best forward in the nation by Top Drawer Soccer. A standout from her youth days with McDonogh High School and a 2019 U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship finalist, DeSmit brings versatility, work rate, and scoring power to the Sporting JAX frontline.

Jessie Hunt, an attacking midfielder from Edina, Minnesota, shattered the single-season and career assists records at Northeastern University, earning All-CAA First Team honors twice. Before her breakout in Boston, she spent two seasons at the University of Wisconsin, bringing Big Ten experience to her resume. Hunt's creativity and vision will make her a key figure in Sporting JAX's midfield engine.

Jamie Gerstenberg, an accomplished goalkeeper from Birkenwerder, Germany, brings elite shot-stopping ability to Sporting JAX. A former standout for the German U17 and U19 National Teams, she made her mark at Indiana University, where she started 67 games, logged over 5,900 minutes and recorded 185 saves with a 0.81 goals-against average and 30 shutouts. Her outstanding performances earned her Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year honors in 2023, along with a school-record 10 shutouts in a single season and 13 total award nominations during her college career. With Gerstenberg between the posts, Sporting JAX adds experience, composure and game-changing ability to their back line.

The countdown to kickoff continues as Sporting JAX hosts two historic preseason friendlies at UNF's Hodges Stadium. The club will host its first home match on Saturday, August 2, welcoming the reigning Scottish Women's Premier League champions, Hibernian FC Women, to the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium. One week later, on Sunday, August 10, the club will host Wrexham AFC Women, the rising Welsh club whose story captivated global audiences thanks to celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in the hit FX/Hulu documentary, Welcome to Wrexham. Both matches will kick off at 7 p.m. EST.

These high-profile international matchups are part of the Sporting JAX 16-game season ticket package, along with 14 regular-season home games. Fans who have already secured season tickets will automatically receive entry to both preseason matchups. Single-game tickets for the two preseason matches against Hibernian and Wrexham and a combined preseason two-game "Euro Pack" priced lower than single-match tickets are available now at www.sportingjax.com/europack or call (904) 863-KICK.

Sporting JAX will kick off its inaugural Gainbridge Super League season on Saturday, August 23, against DC Power at 7 p.m. at Hodges Stadium. All regular and postseason matches will stream live on Peacock and the club will announce local broadcast details in the coming weeks.

Regular season tickets start at just $10 per match and include access to all preseason and regular-season home games. Fans can also receive a complimentary Sporting JAX inaugural season scarf (while supplies last) with purchase. Visit www.sportingjax.com/tickets or call (904) 863-KICK to be part of this historic season from the beginning. For group ticket packages, visit www.sportingjax.com/group-tickets-fan-experiences.

For the latest Sporting JAX news, matchday updates and behind-the-scenes access, follow @Sporting_JAX across all social media platforms.







USL Super League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.