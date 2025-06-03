Sporting JAX Adds Defense and Midfield Power with Three New Super League Signings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville, the United Soccer League's expansion franchise, has announced three player signings with defender Zara Siassi, along with midfielders Caroline Murray and Parker Roberts, as the club prepares for its historic debut season in the newly launched USL Division One Gainbridge Super League. The trio joins the first two signees, center back Georgia Brown and midfielder/forward Ashlyn Puerta, who were announced as the first signings on May 21.

"We are thrilled to announce these key additions to our first-ever team at Sporting JAX," said Stacey Balaam, Head Coach of Sporting JAX. "We have three special personalities within this group who will be integral to building a healthy but competitive culture. They all prioritize a 'team first' mindset and are willing to go the other extra mile for others. This will be important as we try to build a cohesive and collaborative group."

Zara Siassi, a native of Lake Worth, Fla., is a well-known name among soccer fans in Northeast Florida. A star at the University of North Florida, Siassi was named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 and earned recognition as a fourth-team All-American during her final year with the Ospreys. She was selected for the All-ASUN First Team in 2024 and made the ASUN Academic Honor Roll four times.

Balaam said, "Zara will enter her first season as a professional after an impressive college career at UNF and she has really made a name for herself in the community. Her soccer resume speaks for itself and her high honors throughout her college career are a testament to her hard work, dedication and discipline. Zara is gritty, a fierce competitor and has a selfless mentality. We are excited to see her growth as she begins her professional journey."

Originally from New Canaan, Conn., Caroline Murray has played professionally since 2016, competing in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Iceland. Most recently, she played for Throttur Reykjavik in Iceland, and prior to that, she was with AIK Football in the top division in Sweden, as well as Sudet Jalkapallo in Finland. She excelled at Ohio State University and the University of New Hampshire, where she scored three goals and added 13 assists. As a senior, she also won the America East Conference Midfielder of the Year award.

Balaam explained, "Caroline has adapted to many different styles and cultures over the years. She is powerful, direct and can play on either wing. She is an exciting, attack-minded player who will undoubtedly cause problems for many defenders. Caroline has the mindset that she is playing every game like it's her last and you can't teach that mentality - that is sheer desire."

Parker Roberts, originally from Leawood, Kan., played five seasons for the Florida Gators (2016-2021) before competing in six games with the NWSL's Orlando Pride. She began her college career at the University of Kansas after being named the Kansas Girls Soccer Player of the Year twice, scoring 55 goals for Blue Valley North High School. Additionally, she has represented the United States on the U20 and U23 teams and played for Sporting JAX associate head coach Alan Kirkup, who was an assistant at Florida during that time.

"Parker is a senior pro who will offer valuable experience down the spine," continued Balaam. "She is an engine, a destroyer and a leader who can score goals from the midfield. She brings many key attributes on and off the field, and will set the tone every day in practice as a great role model for the squad's younger players."

The 2025/26 season marks a historic milestone, not only for the club but also for the city and region, as it introduces professional women's team sports to the First Coast for the first time. Sporting JAX will play a 28-match regular season from August 2025 through May 2026, divided into Fall and Spring schedules with a mid-season Winter break, while competing in the nine-team USL Super League.

The team will take the field for its home opener against DC Power FC on Saturday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium, and all regular- and post-season soccer matches will stream live on Peacock. The club will announce its preseason home schedule and local broadcast schedule in the coming weeks.

Season ticket packages and group ticket deposits are now on sale, starting at just $10 per match. Fans can also receive a complimentary inaugural season scarf (while supplies last). Visit www.sportingjax.com/tickets or call (904) 863-KICK to be part of this historic season from the beginning.

