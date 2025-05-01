Sporting JAX Appoints Gator Veteran Alan Kirkup as Associate Head Coach of USL Super League Women's Team

May 1, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville, the United Soccer League's Northeast Florida expansion franchise, has announced the appointment of Alan Kirkup as associate head coach of its women's Division One USL Super League team. He will assist newly appointed head coach Stacey Balaam in forming a powerhouse leadership team ahead of the club's inaugural season, kicking off this August at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium.

Kirkup brings over three decades of elite-level experience as both a player and coach, including a standout playing career with Manchester United from 1972-76, along with a decorated coaching tenure in NCAA and NWSL circles. A stalwart of the University of Florida's women's program from 2006-2021, Kirkup served as assistant and associate head coach under legendary head coach and current Sporting JAX technical consultant Becky Burleigh, helping to guide the Gators to 12 SEC titles and multiple NCAA Tournament runs. He later joined Burleigh as an assistant at the NWSL's Orlando Pride in 2021 before serving as a consultant for the Houston Dash in 2022. Most recently, he served as the technical director of girls' youth soccer and W-League head coach with Lexington SC from 2022-2024.

"I'm delighted to welcome Alan to our coaching team. His passion for the game and depth of experience are immediately evident, and I know he will be a trusted colleague and an inspiring mentor for our players," said Sporting JAX's women's head coach Stacey Balaam. "We share a common philosophy in how we see the game and how we want to develop and support our players. I'm looking forward to building something meaningful together and set the foundation for a competitive, player-focused program in our first season."

"From his sideline demeanor and experience to his ability to relate and manage players, Alan is the ultimate professional," added Becky Burleigh. He is also the best teacher of the game I have ever encountered. He makes the complex simple, and his experience at every level will be a true game changer for Sporting JAX."

During their time in Gainesville, Kirkup and Burleigh helped lead the Gators to consistent national prominence, reaching the NCAA Tournament in all but one season, including two Quarterfinal appearances (2014, 2017) and capturing 12 SEC regular season and tournament titles. With a collegiate head coaching career spanning 18 years, Kirkup amassed a 224-137-19 (.614) record across successful stints at the University of Maryland, University of Arkansas and Southern Methodist University, which ranked him tied for 37th on the NCAA Division I all-time wins list.

"I am honored to be part of the inaugural coaching staff at Sporting JAX," said Alan Kirkup. "To be able to put together a program from the ground up is a unique challenge and I'm looking forward to what lies ahead. I sincerely thank the club's leadership team for putting their trust in me."

Kirkup began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the men's soccer team at Eastern Illinois University, helping them reach the 1981 NCAA semifinal round. He later joined Southern Methodist University as a men's assistant coach in 1985. During that time, he simultaneously led the women's program and guided them to six NCAA appearances and a 1995 semifinal run. He was also honored as the Southwest Conference Coach of the Year in 1995. From 1996-99, he was the head coach of the University of Maryland's women's team, setting school records and reaching the NCAA quarterfinals. He then joined the University of Arkansas as their head coach from 1999-2004 before he returned to England to teach and coach at the Buckingham School, Taunton's College and Southampton FC Academy.

A native of England and a graduate of Loughborough University (BS) and Eastern Illinois University (M.Ed.), Kirkup began his coaching journey as a graduate assistant at Eastern Illinois, where he helped the team reach the 1981 NCAA semifinal. He later became one of the few coaches to lead both men's and women's collegiate teams, where he gained recognition for his tactical knowledge and his ability to simplify the game for players at every level.

