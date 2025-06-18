Sporting JAX Signs Four Standout College Stars to Inaugural Roster

June 18, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville has added four dynamic talents to the club's inaugural Gainbridge Super League roster, signing midfielders Madison Kemp and Sophia Boman, and defenders Paige Kenton and Katie Sullivan. The new signings build on the recent roster additions of Georgia Brown, Ashlyn Puerta, Zara Siassi, Parker Roberts and Carolina Murray.

"The four talents bring fearlessness, confidence and a fierce competitive edge to our team," said Stacey Balaam, head coach for Sporting JAX. "As they transition to a professional level, I'm confident they will rise to every challenge and make an immediate impact on the field."

Madison Kemp, originally from Camas, Washington, began her college career at Gonzaga University before a standout final season at the University of Kentucky. She started all 21 matches for the Wildcats in 2024, netting five goals and five assists, and earned All-SEC third team honors. Kemp also scored 28 goals over five collegiate seasons.

Sophia Boman, a native of Edina, Minnesota, served as the team captain for the University of Minnesota, where she earned All-Big Ten first-team honors, played every minute of her final season as a graduate student and received all-conference honors over five seasons with the Gophers. She was also named to the All-Freshman team, selected twice for the All-Big Ten second team, and once for the third team. During her time at Minnesota, Boman scored 24 goals and provided 17 assists.

Paige Kenton, a native of Wilmington, Delaware, began her college career at the University of Pennsylvania before spending her fifth year at the University of Delaware. Over four seasons at Penn, she scored three goals and added two assists while graduating Magna Cum Laude with an honors B.A. in Neuroscience. After transferring to Delaware, she scored a pair of goals, including a memorable strike against her former team.

Katie Sullivan, originally from Yardley, Pennsylvania, played four seasons at Johns Hopkins University, scored 19 goals, added eight assists in her final 2024 season and led the Blue Jays in both categories. As a junior, she led the team with 15 goals and tied for the team lead with five assists. As a sophomore, she topped the squad with 13 assists while finishing second on the team with 16 goals after scoring 10 goals and contributing five assists as a freshman. Over her college career, Sullivan scored 60 goals and contributed 31 assists for Johns Hopkins, both ranking second in program history.

Sporting JAX will kick off its inaugural Gainbridge Super League season on Saturday, August 23, against DC Power at 7 p.m. at Hodges Stadium. All regular and postseason matches will stream live on Peacock and the club will announce local broadcast details in the coming weeks.

Season tickets start at just $10 per match and include access to all preseason and regular-season home games Fans can also receive a complimentary Sporting JAX inaugural season scarf (while supplies last) with purchase. Visit www.sportingjax.com/tickets or call (904) TOE-KICK to be part of this historic season from the beginning. For group ticket packages, visit www.sportingjax.com/group-tickets-fan-experiences.

