Brooklyn FC Announces Initial Roster Updates Following Inaugural Season

June 18, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women today announced initial roster updates following the conclusion of the 2025 USL Super League season.

The following players will depart the club: Ginger Fontenot, Sydney Martinez, Alexa Goldberg, Luana Grabias, Nikia Smith, Carlyn Presley, Caroline Kelly, Dana Scheriff, Sasha Pickard, Allison Pantuso, Grace Phillpotts, and Emily Yaple, and Haley Miller. The club thanks each player for their contributions during the inaugural season and wishes them success in their future endeavors.

