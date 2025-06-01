Thank You, Brooklyn

As Brooklyn Football Club Women's inaugural season comes to a close with the USL Super League, we want to take a moment to thank you. From day one, the support of our fans has meant everything. Whether you joined us in the stands, followed along from home, or simply believed in what we are building, you have been part of something bigger than football.

This season was the start of something real. It marked the beginning of a larger story rooted in Brooklyn. From the kids learning the game at our after-school clinics to the new connections we're building with local schools, the foundation is growing. Supporters showed up, local partners stepped in, and the community helped turn a new club into something that belongs to all of us.

This club is built with heart and grit, but it's the people who make it matter.

We are just getting started. Thank you for being with us. Let's keep building.

