Meagan McClelland Wins USL Super League Golden Glove Award

June 1, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent goalkeeper #1 Meagan McClelland has been awarded the USL Super League's Golden Glove award for the 2024-25 season, recognizing her for recording the league's lowest goals-against average at 0.97.

"I'm so grateful to be in an environment where this team has become a family," expressed McClelland. "We've all worked hard since day one and are really proud of the results we've had so far. Everyone on this team makes my job easy and I just couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to play behind a group like this!"

After returning to the U.S. following a stint in Denmark, McClelland immediately stepped into the starting role and made an instant impact. She recorded six clean sheets-fourth-most in the league-including the first in USL Super League history during Carolina Ascent's debut match against DC Power FC on August 17, 2024, a milestone night for both the club and the league.

McClelland anchored the back line during Carolina's league-best 11-game unbeaten streak to open the season, running from August 17 through November 16. Her consistent, high-level performances earned her USL Super League Team of the Month honors in both September and October.

Carolina Ascent's postseason quest to win the inaugural championship begins on June 8 against Fort Lauderdale United FC at 7:00 pm at American Legion Memorial Stadium.







