Power FC Finishes 2024/25 Season with 3-3 Draw against Lexington SC

June 1, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







2024/25 USL Super League Regular Season (Spring)

Lexington SC (4-18-6, 18 PTS) 3 vs 3 Power FC (5-14-9, 24 PTS)

Saturday, May 31

Lexington Stadium

Player Notes

Forward Gianna Gourley recorded her first professional brace with her 5th-minute go-ahead and 42nd-minute strike, marking seven goals for Power FC's leading scorer. Gourley tallied a team-high six shots against Lexington with four on target.

Forward Loza Abera notched her fifth goal with Power FC, reclaiming Power FC's first half edge off her 17th-minute finish assisted by midfielder Katie Duong. Abera provided the assist on Gourley's second goal and won a team-high seven duels.

Defender Susanna Fitch appeared in her 28th-straight start, a team-high. Fitch saw the field for the full 90 minutes and fed the assist on Gourley's initial goal to put Power FC on the board first.

Defender Myra Konte logged a team-high four tackles through 90 minutes and won six duels against Lexington.

Midfielder Emily Colton had 91.7% passing accuracy off 23 total passes. Colton tallied two tackles and one blocked shot.

Defender Abbey-Leigh Stringer and midfielder Alex Kirnos played their first match of the Spring slate as 45th-minute substitutes, both recording over 75% passing accuracy.

Match Notes

DC Power Football Club outshot Lexington, 15-9.

Power FC moved to 1-2-1 all-time against Lexington SC.

DC Power Football Club played its fourth match in club history against Lexington.

Power FC Lineup: Adelaide Gay, Anna Bagley (Alex Kirnos 45'), Myra Konte, Madison Wolfbauer (Abbey-Leigh Stringer 45'), Madison Murnin, Susanna Fitch, Katie Duong, Emily Colton (Grace Yango 82'), Loza Abera, Gianna Gourley and Carleigh Frilles (Yuuka Kurosaki 66').

Unused Substitutes: Nicole Douglas.

Head Coach: Phil Nana

________________________________________________________________________________

Lexington SC Lineup: Taiana Tolleson, Jennifer Aalbue (Julie Mackin 45'), Triniity Watson, Maddy Perez (Elysia Laramie 81'), Libby Moore (Courtney Jones 61'), Shea Moyer, Nicole Vernis, Natalie Higgins (Marykate McGuire 61'), Madi Parsons (Hannah Richardson 74'), Kate Doyle and Hannah White.

Unused Substitutes: Sarah Cox and Bridgette Skiba.

Head Coach: Sam Stockley

DC Power Football Club Post-Match Quotes

Interim Head Coach Phil Nana

On the first half of play...

"In possession there was so much space in behind," Nana said. "I was surprised they played that way with some of the players we have. I thought we could have scored a lot more than we did in the first half...For our team, our DNA is we like to play through the lines but sometimes we could just play direct and be able to get in behind. Our decision making in the final third wasn't the best, it wasn't poor. I know Gianna had shots but she had players that were open that she should've passed the ball to. Two easy goals for Loza Abera. Personally, I wasn't happy with that. Nonetheless, the team played well in that first half."

On what went wrong for Power FC in the second half, resulting in the final 3-3 result...

"We needed to be more direct," Nana said. "We needed our execution of those long balls in to be better and we need the timing of our runs to be better. We just got it all wrong in the second half. It was a slight tactical change in their shape which took away our ability to press their two center backs and allowed them to have a bit more possession than they did in the first half."

On next steps before gearing up for the upcoming season...

"The players and the staff deserve some reprieve, they deserve some rest," Nana said. "They need it. It's been a very long season for us emotionally as well as physically."

Forward Gianna Gourley

On what set her up for her first-half brace...

"First, it's just the pass that set me up," Gourley said. "Loza had a wonderful vision to play me through. I just saw the open lane to the goal and sprinted as hard as I could to get there. The first one as well, it was a perfect ball and makes my job a lot easier."

On the difference in opportunities in the second half...

"It's been a long season and I think fatigue set in a bit," Gourley said. "We have a lot of girls away and it showed that we were tired. We had to adapt a bit and Lexington did a good job of changing to be more disciplined. We still could've gotten behind more. I was offsides quite a few times and that's something that's been an issue in several games and needs to be fixed in the offseason."

On building on her offensive momentum and first professional brace ahead of the upcoming season...

"It's hard to ride the wave for a long time so it's definitely nice to get that first brace and I hope there will be many more," Gourley said. "There's a lot of mistakes that I made. I'm happy, but I'm also not really satisfied. I think just going into the upcoming season, there's a lot of things that I need to work on and I know the coaching staff will help me with those set things. I'm still hungry, It's my first season. I just want to keep going, keep getting better and keep grinding."







