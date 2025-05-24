Power FC Starts End-Of-Season Road Stretch against Tampa Bay Sun FC on Saturday

Tampa Bay - DC Power Football Club (5-13-8, 23 PTS) Kicks off its two-game road stretch to wrap up the 2024/26 season against Tampa Bay Sun FC (11-6-10, 43 PTS) on Saturday, May 24. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Riverfront Stadium.

Coming off their 1-1 draw at home against Fort Lauderdale United FC, Power FC's eager to end its season on a high note and finish the final trio of fixtures undefeated, a milestone in club history.

With the club's core pieces activated and team identity on the pitch finally clicking into place, interim head coach Phil Nana's confident that the club is prepared to push forward and make noise on the road.

Nana looks to Power FC's offensive weapon, forward Loza Abera to build on her recent momentum and capitalize on scoring chances in front of the net. Abera's tallied four goals in three matches, emerging as an attacking threat that's versatile and able to adapt to the pace of the game.

"She's a nine, sometimes we play her as a ten," Nana said. "With our tactics we have a lot of positional rotations, so you see her out in the flanks a lot. Being able to design the tactics in such a way where we put Loza in a position where she's in front of the goal facing forward. When we have her there, she knows how to finish and find the back of the net."

Defender Susanna Fitch is another key asset, a wingback with an elite-level soccer IQ and a prominent team leader. Appearing in the starting lineup and playing for the duration of every fixture this season, Fitch has proven herself invaluable, a consistent force to be reckoned with on the District's back line.

"She's a testament to when I say our team is resilient, our team has fight and our team is willing to sacrifice it all for the sake of each other," Nana said. "If I was to pick one person that embodies that day in and day out, it's Sue."

Scouting Tampa Bay Sun FC

Although Tampa Bay has already clinched a playoff berth, the opposing club is fighting to claim the No. 2 seed and secure homefield advantage in the postseason.

Led by head coach Denise Schilte-Brown, Tampa Bay aims to etch its name back into the win column following a 1-1 road draw against Carolina Ascent FC on Saturday, May 17.

The last time Power FC faced Tampa Bay on Friday, April 18, DC Power Football Club was unable to answer Cecilie Floe's 88th-minute strike, resulting in a 0-1 loss at home.

Nana labeled Power FC's 0-1 defeat to Tampa Bay as the turning point in the season, a match that sparked a fire within the team that's carried them through the remainder of Spring schedule.

"Since we've played them, we've improved tremendously in these last few games," Nana said. "In that confidence, belief and in our abilities...we feel like we can play there, get points and beat them. There's not a team in this league that I feel we don't have a chance at winning agains."

Where to Watch

DC Power Football Club's road fixture against Tampa Bay Sun FC will be broadcast on Peacock TV at 7 p.m. ET.

"For us it's about playing for pride and playing for each other," interim head coach Phil Nana said. "Every game we play is another chance to prove our togetherness and how much we've grown."







