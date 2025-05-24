Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Fort Lauderdale United FC in Road Finale, 1-0

May 24, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE - Dallas Trinity FC (11-9-7, 40 points) came up short vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC (11-8-8, 41 points) on Saturday night, 1-0. The match, which took place at Beyond Bancard Field, was the club's final road match of the inaugural campaign. Despite the loss, Dallas remains in the thick of the playoff race heading into the final week of the regular season.

The top four teams in the standings qualify for the postseason. Fort Lauderdale (41 points), Spokane Zephyr FC (41 points), and DTFC (40 points) are in a battle for the final two spots, with just one point separating all three teams; The final weekend of the season will be pivotal.

Dallas and Fort Lauderdale were dead even in total shots (11-11) and shots on target (3-3). Trinity FC won the time of possession battle, 61% to 39%.

DTFC now faces a win-and-in situation for their final match of the season, as a win over Carolina Ascent FC on May 31 would punch their ticket to the postseason, which kicks off on June 7.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC sits in fifth place in the USL Super League Standings.

Dallas finishes with a 1-2-1 record vs. FTL in the regular season, previously winning on Nov. 7 (1-0), losing on Dec. 1 (2-1) and drawing on April 19 (1-1).

DTFC concludes their road slate with a 5-7-2 record on the season.

14 players saw action for Dallas against Fort Lauderdale.

Forward Enzi Broussard made her Spring debut, coming on as a sub in the 67th minute.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will return home for its crucial season finale. They'll take on Carolina Ascent FC (13-5-9, 48 points) on Saturday, May 31 from Cotton Bowl Stadium at 7:00 p.m. CT. All matches stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

On the match tonight...

"I'm proud of the fight shown tonight by the team. We didn't get the result we wanted, but we still control our own destiny. A win next week gets us into the postseason and we'll be ready."

Forward Allie Thornton

On the team's mindset moving forward...

"It's a tough result, but we're not out. This week will be all about focus, hard work, and leaving everything out on the training pitch. We know what's at stake and we'll give it everything we've got to make our way into the playoffs."







USL Super League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.