Dallas Trinity FC Announces Full Roster for 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League Season

July 22, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Full Roster by Position:

Goalkeepers:

Sam Estrada, Rylee Foster

Defenders:

Hannah Davison, Kiley Dulaney, Maya McCutcheon, Cyera Hintzen, Shadia Nankya, Samar Guidry, Amber Wisner (C), Lauren Lapomarda

Midfielders:

Deborah Abiodun, Jenny Danielsson, Lexi Missimo, Gracie Brian, Camryn Lancaster, Wayny Balata, Caroline Swann

Forwards:

Caroline Kelly, Rhea Moore, Lucy Shepherd, Sealey Strawn, Chioma Ubogagu, Tamara Bolt, Allie Thornton

