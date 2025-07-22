Dallas Trinity FC Announces Full Roster for 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League Season
July 22, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)
Dallas Trinity FC News Release
Full Roster by Position:
Goalkeepers:
Sam Estrada, Rylee Foster
Defenders:
Hannah Davison, Kiley Dulaney, Maya McCutcheon, Cyera Hintzen, Shadia Nankya, Samar Guidry, Amber Wisner (C), Lauren Lapomarda
Midfielders:
Deborah Abiodun, Jenny Danielsson, Lexi Missimo, Gracie Brian, Camryn Lancaster, Wayny Balata, Caroline Swann
Forwards:
Caroline Kelly, Rhea Moore, Lucy Shepherd, Sealey Strawn, Chioma Ubogagu, Tamara Bolt, Allie Thornton
The new season kicks off on August 23 at home - and every match promises to be a moment in Trinity history. Secure your seats now and ride with us. secure your seat.
