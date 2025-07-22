Tampa Bay Sun FC Acquire Emma Gaines-Ramos on Loan from Washington Spirit

July 22, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







TAMPA, Florida. - Tampa Bay Sun Football Club today announced the addition of forward Emma Gaines-Ramos on loan from the Washington Spirit through June 30, 2026. Emma is a dynamic young striker with an opportunity to contribute immediately as Tampa Bay continues its pursuit of sustained excellence in the Gainbridge Super League.

A promising talent with speed, intelligence, and composure in the final third, Emma joined the Spirit in January on a two-year deal with club options through 2028. She returns to full fitness following recovery from injury and is now ready to take the next step in her professional career with the Sun.

"We are thrilled to welcome Emma Gaines-Ramos to Tampa Bay," said Christina Unkel, President and General Manager of Tampa Bay Sun FC. "Emma brings technical quality, attacking instinct, and a hunger to grow. This loan reflects our ambition to evolve our squad while creating a competitive environment where top young players can flourish."

Emma impressed during her time in Washington, showing glimpses of elite potential in preseason and early training sessions before injury delayed her debut campaign. Now healthy, she adds depth and pace to Tampa Bay's frontline.

Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown added "Emma is an exciting addition to our team. Her technical ability, creativity, and explosive one ¬âon ¬âone dribbling make her a dynamic player. Her energy and skill set will raise the level of our entire squad."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.