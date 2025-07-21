Tampa Bay Sun Football Club Sign Bella Kresche

July 21, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







TAMPA, Florida - Tampa Bay Sun Football Club proudly announces the signing of Austrian goalkeeper Isabella "Bella" Kresche, adding European pedigree and Champions League experience to an already formidable back line ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

Kresche brings nearly a decade of elite European competition to Tampa Bay, having started her professional career with Austrian powerhouse SKN St. Pölten during the 2015/16 season. She made 37 appearances in domestic league and cup competitions before transferring to Italy's Serie A with US Sassuolo in 2022. During the 2024/25 campaign, Kresche joined AS Roma, making 12 appearances for one of Europe's premier clubs.

The 26-year-old defender also boasts 12 appearances in the UEFA Women's Champions League across stints with St. Pölten and Roma. Internationally, Kresche has represented Austria at the senior level with six caps, in addition to 32 appearances for her country's youth national teams.

"We're building a club with global ambition - one that looks beyond borders to find players who can grow the game here in Tampa Bay and across the Gainbridge Super League. Bella brings experience that adds to our foundation and reflects the kind of talent we want representing the Sun," said Christina Unkel, President & General Manager.

Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown added, "Bella is a tremendous addition to our team. She brings both talent and experience, and her time at Roma was invaluable for her development. We're excited to see the impact she'll make here in Tampa Bay."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 21, 2025

