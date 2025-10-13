Tampa Bay Sun FC Announces Signing of Academy Player Goalkeeper Braelynn Galt

Tampa Bay Sun FC proudly announces the signing of goalkeeper Braelynn Galt, a standout player from Chicago Inter ECNL and a member of the Class of 2027.

Galt brings an impressive skill set to Tampa Bay. Known for her elite shot-stopping, confident play under pressure, and sharp distribution, she commands the game with poise and leadership from the back line.

Over the summer, Galt competed in the USL W League with River Light FC, gaining valuable minutes against top-tier competition. She now continues her development with Florida Premier FC, one of Florida's premier youth soccer programs.

Galt's international resume adds even more depth to her game. Holding dual citizenship, she has represented Scotland at both the U16 and U17 levels. In 2024, she joined the Scotland U17 Women's National Team for the International MIMA Cup, facing Sweden and England, and later took part in the UEFA Women's Euro Qualifiers against Denmark, Poland, and North Macedonia. As captain of the Scotland U16 squad, she led her team in international matches against Switzerland.

While overseas, Galt also trained with the Rangers Women's First Team, further sharpening her technical and tactical abilities at the professional level.

Tampa Bay Sun FC welcomes Braelynn to the Sun family. Her international experience, professionalism, and competitive mindset will strengthen the club's goalkeeper group and raise the standard within the academy.







